2020 INDSPIRE AWARDS ANNOUNCE SHOW HOSTS AND TALENT PERFORMANCES

/EIN News/ -- Ohsweken, ON, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Indspire announced the 2020 Indspire Awards hosts and talent performances. Celebrating its 27th year, the 2020 Indspire Awards will continue to bestow the highest honour on Indigenous people who have made significant contributions to Indigenous education, art, culture, business, health, law, sports and public service in Canada. The 2020 Indspire Awards ceremony, taking place on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Ottawa, is presented by Indspire, a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.

Following the ceremony, the 2020 Indspire Awards will broadcast Sunday, June 21 at 8 p.m. (8:30 p.m. NT) on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, the CBC Listen app and APTN.

“2020 represents the 27th year that the Indspire Awards have been presented to honour the outstanding achievements of twelve extraordinary First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals,” said Roberta Jamieson, President and CEO of Indspire. “Their accomplishments will be celebrated on a national scale, and we are very pleased to be able to share their stories with all Canadians.”

"TD is delighted to congratulate the 2020 Indspire Award recipients. Through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, we are proud to highlight this year's honorees and celebrate their achievements and contributions to Canada and Indigenous communities." Said Doris Bear, Vice President, Indigenous Banking, TD Bank Group.

2020 Indspire Awards Co-Hosts

Tiffany Ayalik

Craig Lauzon

2020 Indspire Awards Performers

Adrian Sutherland & Midnight Shine

Genevieve Fisher

Tom Wilson

iskwē | ᐃᐢᑫᐧᐤ

Chuck Copenace

Leela Gilday

Youth Award Presenters

Dr. James Makokis & Anthony Johnson

For tickets call 416.987.0250 or 1.855.INDSPIRE (463.7747) x228. Tickets can also be purchased online at indspire.ca/tickets or by emailing ticketsales@indspire.ca.

Indspire gratefully acknowledges the support of the following:

Presenting Corporate Sponsor: TD Bank Group

Lead Partner: Government of Canada

Supporting Partner: The Government of Ontario

Indigenous Youth Sponsor: Shell Canada Limited

Major Sponsors & Broadcast Partners: CBC and APTN

Major Sponsors: Suncor Energy Inc., and Syncrude Canada Ltd.

Youth Laureate Sponsor: Barry and Laurie Green Family Charitable Trust

Founding Partner and Official Airline: Air Canada

Post-Ceremony Reception Sponsor: Teck Resources Limited

Participating Sponsor: WSP Canada

Entertainment Sponsor: The Slaight Family Foundation

Supporting Sponsors: Cenovus Energy, Ontario Power Generation and Rio Tinto

About Indspire

Indspire is a national Indigenous charity that invests in the education of Indigenous people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire invests in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students so they will achieve their highest potential. In 2018-2019, Indspire provided more than $16.3 million through 5,553 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.

About TD Global Corporate Citizenship

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. As part of its corporate citizenship platform, the TD Ready Commitment, the bank is targeting CDN $1 billion (US $775 million) in total by 2030 towards community giving in four areas critical to opening doors for a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health. Through the TD Ready Commitment, the bank aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit www.td.com/thereadycommitment.

-30-

Nick Foglia

Vice President, Communications and Marketing

416.987.0260

nfoglia@indspire.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.