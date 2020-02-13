Synchronoss Integrates its Personal Cloud Solution into the Assurant Pocket Geek Platform

Device and content protection solution delivers enhanced cloud-based features to subscribers while driving new global revenue opportunities for mobile operators

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, announced today that Synchronoss’ Personal Cloud Solution has been fully integrated with Pocket Geek by Assurant to provide an enhanced device and content protection solution to a leading North American carrier.



Assurant, Inc., a market leader in mobile device protection and risk management solutions, chose Synchronoss’ Personal Cloud Platform to add incremental value to its mobile device protection offerings, improve the customer experience and create new revenue opportunities for its clients.

“By bundling Synchronoss’ personal cloud solution into our Pocket Geek platform, we will be able to offer customers a meaningful way to engage with their content while also protecting their precious personal data across a wide range of devices and operating systems,” said Manny Becerra, President of Global Connected Living, Assurant. “We are excited to provide our clients and their customers with the industry’s most comprehensive, feature-rich mobile protection and personal cloud solution at a time when the protection and management of consumer digital content is so critical.”

The now-completed integration means customers of Assurant clients will be able to conveniently back up all personal data from their devices through Assurant’s Pocket Geek device protection application. Customers will be able to protect and restore their content in case of device damage or loss as well as access new, valuable features such as highlights, flashback, tag and search, photo editing, and photo printing capabilities that are bundled into their protection program and accessed via the Pocket Geek Cloud companion app.

“We see tremendous value in working with Assurant to provide global operators with new options for simplified device and content protection plans and bundles, and look forward to completing additional planned deployments, including one later in 2020 with a leading UK mobile operator,” said Glenn Lurie, President and CEO, Synchronoss. “Our goal is to enable operators around the world with the capacity to protect the entire customer relationship, encompassing both devices and content, while also generating new incremental revenue streams, giving consumers peace of mind, and providing the ability to easily access and engage with their content in the cloud.”

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

