PayScale Welcomes Kristin Boraas as Company’s New General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PayScale, Inc ., the world’s leading provider of cloud-based compensation software and data, announced Kristin Boraas will serve as PayScale’s new General Counsel. In this position, Boraas will manage the growth of the legal department as the company increases in scale and complexity. She joins PayScale at a pivotal time, as the company embarks on the next chapter of rapid growth by expanding its footprint and developing new compensation solutions which enable businesses to attract and retain the best talent in their organizations.



“We welcome Kristin to our growing executive team as PayScale actively charts a bold course for future expansion,” said PayScale CEO, Scott Torrey. “Kristin is the right fit to join our team of highly qualified executives. Her practical approach and ability to put our business goals first will be key as we enter additional markets and forge new partnerships across the industry.”

Boraas has nearly two decades of corporate legal experience covering a broad range of issues. She comes to PayScale from Seattle-based Tableau where she worked for six years. Boraas served as Senior Director in the Corporate Legal department where her team negotiated contracts, provided privacy counsel, supported international growth and worked on Salesforce's $15 billion acquisition of Tableau. Prior to her time at Tableau, Boraas worked at Expedia where she managed a wide array of litigation issues. Boraas also worked at Preston Gates & Ellis (now K&L Gates) and is a graduate of Stanford Law School.

“PayScale is a values-driven company with a clear vision for helping businesses achieve fair and informed pay practices. I’m excited to join the dedicated leadership team to drive this vision forward as the company continues to grow and evolve,” said Boraas. “Legal teams do their best work when they deeply understand the company’s goals and challenges. I aim to create a legal department that can effectively address business issues as they arise so PayScale can more easily bring its innovative compensation solutions to new markets.”

