New survey sheds light on food safety perceptions in pre-accession countries

EFSA’s Eurobarometer on food safety continues to generate valuable insights on consumer attitudes, with newly available results from five out of seven EU pre-accession countries – Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey – adding to those gathered from EU Member States last year.

"I am very pleased that, for the first time, we were able to generate this additional evidence," said Barbara Gallani, Head of EFSA’s Communication, Engagement and Cooperation Department.

"Our cooperation with pre-accession countries has been growing over the years and the completion of this survey marks another important milestone. It is of great value to have insights on food safety perceptions from five additional countries."

Communication specialists from national authorities of pre-accession countries participate as observers in EFSA’s Communications Experts Network. The members of the network share information and knowledge on public perception on food and feed safety to inform risk communication strategies, among other activities.

In July 2019, EFSA commissioned the Eurobarometer study in all the EU Member States (including the UK), examining issues such as interest in food safety, awareness and risk perceptions as well as trust in different sources of information.

The same study was replicated in the five out of seven pre-accession countries in cooperation with the Directorate General for Communication of the European Commission.