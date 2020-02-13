Trends in Sewing Threads Market Projected to Reach USD 5,627 Million By 2026: Global Report by Facts & Factors

Sewing Threads Market

Global Sewing Threads market anticipated to reach USD 5,627 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the market is around 4% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors have authored “Sewing Threads Market By Product Type (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Apparel, Footwear, Bedding and Mattress, Luggage and Bags, and Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

According to the research report, the global Sewing Threads market in 2019 is approximately USD 3,952 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 5,627 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the market is around 4% from 2020 to 2026.

Sewing threads comprise of two or three twisted yarns. The materials used to make threads include cotton, silk, wool, linen, and other materials. The sewing threads are basically used to stitch or sew fabric, mattresses, and other products. The sewing threads are made such that they can be used in sewing machines or even for hand sewing. The use of sewing threads is higher in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-sewing-threads-market-by-product-type-natural

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The free report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Drivers of the Sewing Threads Market:

1) The growing trend of smart textiles owing to the rising demand for technology-derived applications of smart textiles in various sectors like military & defense, medical industry, sports & fitness, and others is anticipated to help propel the global Sewing Threads market.

2) Rising investments and developments being made in the textile industry will augment the Sewing Threads market across the globe.

3) In addition, the rising adoption of westernization, sports activities, and the easy availability of raw materials at affordable prices are some of the growth factors expected to fuel the global Sewing Threads market during the forecast period.

4) The increasing demand for sewing threads in the automobile sector for seats, airbags, seat belts, and steering cover is likely to boom the market.

5) Low labor costs, growing e-commerce, rising investments, and no commercial barriers will further supplement the growth of the Sewing Threads market.

Market Segment Dominance:

The synthetic category in the type segment held 65% of the market share of the entire share in 2018. The demand for synthetic threads is anticipated to increase owing to the advantages such as superior resistance to chemicals, tenacity, and higher abrasion resistance. In addition, the environmental conditions and microorganisms such as insects, bacteria, and mildew have no effect on synthetic fibers, thus significantly increasing its applications in the textile industry and apparel.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-sewing-threads-market-by-product-type-natural

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

In the application segment, the Apparel category accounted for almost 39% of the market share in 2018 and is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to the growing fashion industry and trends. The high disposable income and westernization will surge the demand for apparel.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific accounted for almost 48% of the market share in 2018. The growing textile and export activities in China are anticipated to help the global Sewing Threads market boom during the forecast period. The textile industry has become one of the key pillars for China in terms of the economy due to the low labor cost, high investments, easy availability of raw materials, growing e-commerce.

Browse the full “Sewing Threads Market By Product Type (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Apparel, Footwear, Bedding and Mattress, Luggage and Bags, and Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-sewing-threads-market-by-product-type-natural

Key Market Players:

Some of the essential players operating in the global Sewing Threads market, but not restricted to include Amann, Tamishna, Coats, A&E, Vardhman, Onuki, KDS Thread, Well Group, Durak, Threads, Hapete, IEM, Sarla Fibers, Modi Thread, PT. Sing Long, HP Threads, Hoton Group, Simtex Group, Jovidasal, Huarui, Gunze, Huaxin, Sujata Synthetics, Ningbo MH, S.Derons, Yiwu Mingrong, Rising Group, United Thread, Kai International, Forland, and Amin Associates.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-sewing-threads-market-by-product-type-natural

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The taxonomy of the Sewing Threads Market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Sewing Threads Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Natural

Cotton

Silk

Wool

Others

Synthetic

Rayon

Polyester

Nylon

Others

Global Sewing Threads Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Apparel

Footwear

Bedding and Mattress

Luggage and Bags

Others

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal - 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.