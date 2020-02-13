MPs hold disparate views on Police financial autonomy

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 13 - The institutionalization of administrative and financial autonomy for the National Police of Angola (PNA), foreseen in the proposal for a Basic Law on the Organization and Functioning of this body, caused disagreements among the deputies, during the debates last Wednesday, in the National Assembly? specialty committee.,

Approved in its general terms in 2019, the diploma contains nine chapters and 77 articles. The document will replace the Organic Statute that governs the organization and functioning of the National Police.

During the debate, MP João Pinto (ruling MPLA) brought up the topic that would be the “controversy“ of the session. First, he asked for clarification and right after suggested the removal of the excerpt from the text that gives the Angolan National Police administrative and financial autonomy.

To João Pinto, handing such powers to the PNA would be considered a “legal aberration” based on the fact that that the definition is not correct, because ''this body does not have its own resources''.

According to the MPLA deputy, it is a public service that depends directly on the General State Budget (OGE).

We have to be careful, he added, because there seems to be a trend of people talking about administrative and financial autonomy.

He warned about the need of not confusing the National Police with the Ministry of the Interior, adding that the latter is an organization that may or may not exist in the governmental structure.

In his understanding, it must be added on this article that the PNA “is a national service that maintains order, public tranquillity and receives the command of coerciveness”.

About this same article, MP David Mendes, from the UNITA (largest opposition party), understands that the PNA must have financial autonomy in order to accomplish the duties the state gives to that institution, having to report at the end of each financial year.

"It does not mean that it has its own income", argued the deputy, who defended the importance of the Angolan National Police.

Still on the same article, the independent deputies of the CASA-CE coalition, Leonel Gomes and Lindo Bernardo Tito “subscribed” to the idea of giving administrative and financial autonomy to the PNA.

During the debate, the president of the Parliament's Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Reis Júnior, advocated that the PNA need a financial autonomy, although it must not be absolute, to practice their own acts.

In the same path, the secretary for Political, Constitutional and Parliamentary Affairs of the President of the Republic, Marcy Lopes, the proponent's representative, agreed with the need for the Police to have administrative and financial autonomy.

In this regard, the secretary of State for the Interior, Salvador Rodrigues, stated that the Basic Law seeks to be aligned with the Constitution of the Republic.

Regarding the doubts raised by a large part of the deputies about the inclusion in the draft law of the figure of the Police Attaché, Salvador Rodrigues said that it will respond to the principle of reciprocity.

