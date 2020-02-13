Advisory Note - Disruption in intra-community trade of calves due to poor weather conditions.

Ensuring the welfare of animals during transport is a high priority. Adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara has meant that no livestock were transported by sea to France over the last number of days and, as the weather forecast is not favourable for the next 5 days, it is likely that there will not be any such movements until the middle of next week.

The disruption of this trade may lead to reduced demand for calves at marts over the coming week. In order to ensure welfare of calves, DAFM advises that dairy farmers make every effort to retain calves on farm for an additional number of days until the weather conditions allow for the resumption of this trade.

Date Released: 13 February 2020