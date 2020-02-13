Industrial Lubricants Market To Gain Notable Returns Estimated Around USD 75 Bn By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Industrial Lubricants Market

Global demand for Industrial Lubricants Market was valued at nearly USD 60 Billion in 2018, is expected to generate revenue around USD 75 Billion by end of 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Industrial Lubricants Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR).

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Industrial Lubricants Market –By Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Bio-Based Oil, and Synthetic Oil), By Product Type (Hydraulic Fluid and Metalworking Fluid), and By End-Use Industry (Construction, Chemical, Power Generation, Food Processing, and Metal & Mining): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025." https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-lubricants-market

The demand for industrial lubricants is surging with its ability to minimize the friction, corrosion, wear & tear, moisture, and binding of the industrial components. The key function of these products is to displace solid surfaces as well as the fluid film. Moreover, they are also utilized to alter the surface characteristics along with controlling the temperature.

Furthermore, a rise in process automation in myriad industries is predicted to impact the market dynamics during the forecast timeline. Apparently, massive penetration of branded products is likely to bring a surge in the demand for industrial lubricants over the forecast period. The profit pool of the industrial lubricants is anticipated to grow manifold over the coming years. Road transportation, FMCG, and transportation devices are few of the small industries anticipated to provide rapidly surging profits for industrial lubricants industry over the years to come.

Moreover, the chemical sector is also likely to significantly influence the profit margins of industrial lubricants industry. Growing demand for synthetic lubricants across the emerging economies of Latin America, Africa, and Asia will prompt business growth over the forecast period. However, battery technology, industry consolidation, and green regulation are some of the major aspects that can act as potential disruptions to the market evolution in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, a reduction in product sales and commoditization can pose a huge threat to industry profitability over the forecast period.

Moreover, the industry players are trying to redesign their strategies and thereby position their products in the market to optimize their market share. Some of these strategies include product portfolio optimization, operational excellence, route-to-market optimization, value-added services, and digital marketing efficiency.

Synthetic Oil Segment To Register Highest CAGR Over The Forecast Period

The growing demand for the synthetic oils in the road transportation activities is predicted to account for the rapid growth of the synthetic oil segment over the forecast period. Low costs and easy availability of industrial lubricants have made it more preferable over other alternative products.

Asia Pacific To Dominate the Overall Industrial Lubricants Market Share by 2025

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timespan can be attributed to the escalating demand for advanced formulations and synthetic oils in countries like China. Escalating demand for engine oils from light (passenger) vehicles industry in the region will steer the regional market growth over the forecast period.

The key participants involved in the industrial lubricants business include Royal Dutch Shell, Fuchs Petrolub AG, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Sinopec Limited, LUKOIL, BP plc, Total S.A., and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

This report segments the Industrial Lubricants market as follows:

Global Industrial Lubricants Market: By Base Oil Segment Analysis

Mineral Oil

Bio-Based Oil

Synthetic Oil

Global Industrial Lubricants Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Global Industrial Lubricants Market: By End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Construction

Chemical

Power Generation

Food Processing

Metal & Mining

Global Industrial Lubricants Market: By Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

