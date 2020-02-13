The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Releases Agenda for 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector, today released the agenda for its second annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean. The event will be held from April 15-17, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.



The event, modeled after ARM’s highly successful Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, is expected to attract more than 500 attendees, including senior executives from leading cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering companies worldwide, large pharma and biotech representatives, institutional investors, academic research institutions, patient foundations, disease philanthropies, and members of the life science media community.

The agenda includes:

Plenary Session:

Lessons Learned from the Advanced Therapy Sector’s Commercial Pioneers

Keynote Address:

Guido Rasi, Executive Director, European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Panels:

Hospital Exemption

Cell and Gene Therapy to Treat Chronic Conditions

The Next Wave of Commercial Development

Disruptive Technologies That Will Change the Cell Therapy Landscape

The State of Money

Throughout the two-day event, participants can also attend presentations by more than 50 publicly traded and emerging private companies, highlighting clinical and commercial progress in cell therapy, gene and gene-modified cell therapy, tissue engineering, biomaterials and more. In addition to their presentations, representatives from these organizations will also be available for one-on-one partnering opportunities throughout the conference.

2020 presenting companies include: Adaptimmune, AGTC, Ambys Medicines, AskBio, Aspect Biosystems, Atara Biotherapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, Avectas, AVROBIO, Axovant Gene Therapies, bluebird bio, Bone Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Caribou Biosciences, Celavie Biosciences, Cellatoz Therapeutics, Cellect Biotherapeutics, CEVEC, Cryoport, Cynata Therapeutics, Flexion Therapeutics, Fraunhofer IZI, Genethon, GenSight Biologics, Healios, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Kiadis Pharma, Kytopen, LogicBio Therapeutics, MeiraGTx, Minerva Biotechnologies, MolMed, Novadip Biosciences, Orchard Therapeutics, Oxford Biomedica, PDC*line Pharma, Polyplus-transfection, Precision BioSciences, Promethera Biosciences, PTC Therapeutics, Recombinetics, REGENXBIO, ReNeuron, Rexgenero, Sangamo, SmartPharm Therapeutics, Standards Coordinating Body for Regenerative Medicine, Theradaptive, ThermoGenesis, Tmunity Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, VERIGRAFT, and Vineti.

For full details on the agenda and further information about the event, please visit www.meetingonthemed.com .

Registration is complimentary for credentialed members of the media. For members of the media interested in attending, please contact Kaitlyn Donaldson Dupont at kdonaldson@alliancerm.org or Consilium Strategic Communications at ARM@consilium-comms.com.

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory, and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. Founded in 2009, ARM works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its 350+ member organizations worldwide. ARM represents the interests of therapeutic developers, academic research institutions, major medical centers, investors, and patient groups that comprise the broader regenerative medicine community and is the prominent international advocacy organization in this field.

ARM has 70+ members across 15 countries in Europe. ARM aims to work closely with European stakeholders, leveraging its membership to create a supportive commercial and regulatory environment to create better conditions for the development and commercialization of ATMPs in Europe; develop strong stakeholder support around proposed solutions to improve patient access to ATMPs; promote clear, predictable and efficient regulatory framework across Europe; and promote international convergence of key regulations and guidance. For more information, visit alliancerm.org.

