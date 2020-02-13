Michael Zatulov, Chief Operating Officer, Elite Interactive, Talks About The Substantial Benefits Of Remote Guarding

Michael Zatulov, Chief Operating Officer, Elite Interactive Elite Interactive - https://eliteisi.com/ www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to have Michael Zatulov, Chief Operating Officer, Elite Interactive, join us “In The Boardroom” to talk about the substantial benefits of remote guarding.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Michael. Before discussing recent developments at Elite in more detail, please tell us about your background and may we have a brief corporate history?

Michael Zatulov: I started my career focusing on providing support services to digital media and real estate companies with national presence. After completing my MBA from the Marshall School of Business, I worked in Private Equity focusing on operating lower middle market businesses, with net worth above $30m, as the CRO.

I met the visionary and founder of Elite ISI, Aria Kozak (https://eliteisi.com/about-us/), in early 2018 and felt that the security industry is where I would like to focus my career. At Elite ISI, we have the privilege to work with some of the best companies in the country such as Netflix, Fletcher Joes, Campbell Soup, and other Fortune 1,000 companies. Elite provides these clients with real time monitoring and interactive video solutions for crime and catastrophe protection.

Some of my personal favorite business segments where we have added significant value is in schools and religious institutions. There is so much value in providing remote guarding to help in preventing active shooters, vandalism, theft and loitering with real time monitoring and priority response. Elite is positioned to see some serious growth in 2020 and I think we are properly aligned capture a greater market share.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let’s cut down to the basics, we know that video has been used in security and surveillance for a long time and that remote guarding uses interactive video to provide a new solution to a common issue. What does remote guarding with interactive video do differently that makes it unique?

Michael Zatulov: The key innovation for remote guarding is that we can quickly detect, observe, voice down, and dispatch first responders in real time, as the crime is taking place. Our systems use advance machine learning and AI algorithms in combination with professionally trained operators to supplement how alerts are addressed.

As we are technology centric and not dependent on a multitude of cameras to cover the perimeter, our alerts are approximately 95% more efficient than traditional video monitoring companies and this results in more detainments and arrests. Here are some sample videos (https://eliteisi.com/law-enforcement/) of how effective our systems are in deterring crime.

The results speak for themselves. At Elite ISI, we identify that a trespasser is on a site within 7 seconds and issue the voice down. This voice down serves as a first line warning to the trespassers and most of the time, deters the crime in progress. Concurrently, we can reach directly into law enforcement dispatch to alert them of the event. Having less reliance on the human factor and utilizing more technology to do the critical job of detection allows for a lower dwell time and allows us to perform our responsibility to our clients.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: The security environment today seems to be more challenging than ever before with unprecedented security threats on the one hand and limited budgets and legacy systems on the other. Your thoughts?

Michael Zatulov: That is correct. While crime rates and public security concerns continue to rise in 2020, the environment for security guarding is evolving. There is more innovation and greater awareness of effective security solutions that are available in the market. The manned security guard services have dominated the security space for many decades. The rising operating costs in the manned security industry continually cuts into the profit margins of security guard companies, resulting in less qualified security.

At Elite ISI, we offer clients two options, where the customer can choose to either purchase the equipment outright; based on our advance engineering systems design, which is suited for the security needs of that unique site. Alternatively, clients can sign up for a subscription price that includes a turnkey solution. We have found that customers benefit from having the solution that is designed, installed, and serviced by experts.

As far as the costs are concerned, the Digital Guards do not have any of the costs associated with live employee presence. Our Digital Guards do not sleep, eat, take breaks or require additional administrative costs while providing the same level of service. Afterall, the reason to have a guard is to “Protect and Observe” and what better way to achieve this objective than with total perimeter coverage from door to door with advanced camera system. Our customer have seen noticeable difference to the costs associated with manned guard services charge.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Based on the growing worldwide need for innovation in the commercial security industry - what are the key takeaways for the manned guarding community that you would like to emphasize here?

Michael Zatulov: At Elite, we believe that Real-Time Monitoring is the best solution for providing superior results. Over the last several years, we have seen cameras that incorporate on-the-edge analytics, come equipped with smart thermal cameras, can detect real-time intruder activity in the outdoors with outstanding accuracy, and can capture events with a smaller footprint. The right combination of smarts and parts; while offering reduced security cost structures, should be the first thing that security directors look for in their departments.

Elite differentiates itself by having the right formula, which includes priority response, law enforcement partnerships, and a faster law enforcement response time. This is what positions us well to advance our business further.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: In wrapping here today, what resources are available at EliteISI (https://eliteisi.com/) regarding these topics?

Michael Zatulov: Elite has customer testimonies, arrest videos, and case studies which shows our business operations in specific industries. Here are some resources:

12 verticals that we service: https://eliteisi.com/industry-solutions/

Arrest videos and the partnership with Law Enforcement: https://eliteisi.com/law-enforcement/

Please also see our “In The Boardroom” interview with Aria Kozak, President and CEO, Elite Interactive, here: http://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_EliteInteractive_Kozak.html

