RaySecur Receives Homeland Security Designation

SAFETY Act Designation Validates Proven Effectiveness of MailSecur™ Security Imaging Technology

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RaySecur Inc. , developer of MailSecurTM, the world’s first 3D desktop scanners for the safe detection of concealed and potentially dangerous mail items, today announced it has received Designated status by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). RaySecur is the first manufacturer of dedicated mail security scanners to receive official designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) under the United States SAFETY Act.



The Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002 (SAFETY Act) was enacted in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to support the development of anti-terror technologies. SAFETY Act designation validates the effectiveness of the technology and provides important liability protections. To receive designated status, the technology is evaluated by DHS to confirm its effectiveness, with confidence and repeatability.

MailSecur TM is a desktop-sized scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies across the banking, financial services, tech, and other high-profile industries to detect threats in their incoming mail. “Although MailSecur gained early traction with government agencies, even protecting heads of state, our systems are now widely used by corporations across the globe,” said RaySecur’s Founder and COO Eric Giroux. “The SAFETY Act Designation validates the effectiveness of the technology, based on the performance of MailSecur at our customer sites.”

RaySecur’s imaging technology provides the ability to “see inside” packages and other items in real-time using millimeter wave (mmWave) technology. Unlike X-ray systems which use harmful ionizing radiation and produce only 2D images, mmWave technology is safe, providing dynamic, full motion imaging of concealed items in 3D. “The fact that the technology is safe and effective allows it to be easily deployed and scaled within corporate offices. In many cases our scanners are found next to the reception desk or on a tabletop beside the copier or printer in a mailroom – a real game changer relative to X-ray,” said RaySecur CEO, Alexander Sappok, Ph.D.

In addition to the Homeland Security Designation, RaySecur recently received a 2019 R&D 100 Award and an award from the National Science Foundation to develop advanced image processing and automated threat detection software. All MailSecur scanners are Internet of Things devices with 24/7 expert remote support through a partnership with the EOD Warrior Foundation, providing clients with real-time access to the world’s leading threat experts on demand.

About RaySecur

RaySecur is the new standard in mail security with the world’s first, scalable millimeter wave scanners and remote analysis and threat detection solution. RaySecur’s systems are used by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations around the world to keep their people and critical assets safe. www.raysecur.com

Contact:

Alexander Sappok, CEO

+1 844-729-7328

alex@raysecur.com Media Relations:

TJ Kelly, Marketing Manager

+1 844-729-7328

tjkelly@raysecur.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.