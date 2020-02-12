BOK Financial Insurance expands to serve Oklahoma and Texas

Growing employee benefits consulting and brokerage services practice broadens footprint

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Insurance (BOKFI), a division of Tulsa-based BOK Financial Corporation, partners with businesses to develop employee benefits and risk management strategies that improve the overall wellbeing of the company and its employees. BOK Financial Insurance is focusing its growth trajectory on Oklahoma and Texas as an expansion of its employee benefit operations that have supported Colorado and Arizona clients for the past decade.



BOKFI comprises a team of seasoned professionals with a deep understanding of health and wellness plans, specializing in areas of benchmarking and analytics, HR advocacy and compliance, smart cost containment strategies, wellness programs, benefits administration technology, and employee engagement.

“The expansion of BOKFI’s employee benefits consulting and brokerage services presents the opportunity to add value to our clients’ decision making,” said Todd McLean, president of BOK Financial Insurance. “Employee benefits are typically among the top four expenses on an income statement, and benefits are critical to retention and recruiting of quality employees. Now our clients in Oklahoma and Texas have access to these services that have primarily been available in other states we operate in.”

The BOK Financial Insurance expanded operations will be based in Oklahoma City with a focus on supporting employee benefits practice clients in Oklahoma and Texas. Jessica McCool, regional operations consultant, will lead the expansion effort. After beginning her career in a pharmacy benefit account management role, McCool most recently worked as a benefit consultant focusing primarily on large, self-funded accounts. Jessica was raised on an Oklahoma ranch and received her undergraduate degree from University of Central Oklahoma and her MBA from Oklahoma City University.

“Jessica is committed to the Oklahoma business community and local providers of various employee benefits,” McLean said. “We are thankful for the opportunity to bring additional, meaningful services to our Oklahoma clients. Oklahoma City is growing and we are glad to be growing with this great city.”

The BOK Financial Insurance team aims to partner with business leaders to create a culture of health for employees.

“Employee education and wellness are no longer optional; they are mission-critical business priorities and every employee has a role,” said Reed Smith, SVP and practice leader of BOKFI employee benefits. “We focus on helping employers embrace a culture of health and educate employees on how to make consumer-based financial decisions. With this expansion, we’re looking forward to inspiring a culture of health and wellness for companies across Oklahoma and Texas.”

BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF). BOK Financial Insurance offers employee benefits and risk management consulting services for businesses and nonprofit organizations across the Rocky Mountain and Midwest regions. BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

Media Contact: Megan Ryan mryan@bokf.com 303.312.3420



