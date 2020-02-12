There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,377 in the last 365 days.

Tucows Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. All figures are in U.S. dollars.

Summary Financial Results
(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)

  3 Months Ended December 31 12 Months Ended December 31
2019
(Unaudited)		 2018
(Unaudited)		 %
Change		 2019
(Unaudited)		 2018
(Unaudited)		 %
Change
Net revenue 85,946 85,612 0.4% 337,145 346,013 -3%
Net income 5,778 4,436 30% 15,398 17,135 -10%
Basic Net earnings per common share 0.55 0.42 31% 1.45 1.62 -10%
Adjusted EBITDA1,2 16,155 16,623 -3% 51,905 50,054 4%
Net cash provided by operating activities 13,196 10,668 24% 40,381 37,209 9%
  1. This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2019 reflect the impact of the purchase price accounting adjustment related to the fair value write down of deferred revenue from the Ascio acquisition on March 18, 2019, which lowered Adjusted EBITDA by $0.5 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

Summary of Revenues and Gross profit
(In Thousands of US Dollars)

  Revenue Gross Profit
  3 Months ended
December 31 		3 Months ended
December 31
  2019
(Unaudited)		 2018
(Unaudited)		 2019
(Unaudited)		 2018
(Unaudited)
Network Access Services:
Mobile Services 21,140 22,511 9,445 11,093
Other Services 3,029 2,320 2,062 1,429
Total Network Access Services 24,169 24,831 11,507 12,522
Domain Services:
Wholesale        
Domain Services 46,622 43,396 9,085 7,752
Value Added Services 4,809 4,180 4,128 3,438
Total Wholesale 51,431 47,576 13,213 11,190
         
Retail 8,648 8,880 4,682 4,475
Portfolio 1,698 4,325 1,526 3,900
Total Domain Services 61,777 60,781 19,421 19,565
Network Expenses:
Network, other costs - - (2,156) (2,256)
Network, depreciation and amortization costs - - (2,727) (2,100)
Total Network expenses - - (4,883) (4,356)
         
Total 85,946 85,612 26,045 27,731

“Our fourth quarter results were once again demonstrative of the consistency in the Tucows business. Continuing strong cash generation from our Domains and Ting Mobile businesses contributed to record cash from operations for the year of $40 million to support investment in our outsized Ting Internet growth opportunity,” said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc.

Mr. Noss added, “2019 was a year in which we took meaningful steps to position each of our businesses for long-term success. In our Domains business, we focused on strengthening the quality of the wholesale customer base to maximize gross profit of that channel, which expanded 15% over the prior year, as we made steady progress on our platform work to support future growth. In our Ting Mobile business, we announced positive changes to our service provider agreements that further enhance our already very compelling offering and provide much improved economics, setting the stage for better long-term prospects for our mobile business. And at Ting Internet, we invested more than $32 million in our network build, growing the number of passed homes by more than 60% and expanding our customer base by 46%, while adding four new towns that expanded our potential serviceable addresses by 74%. Tucows remains very well positioned to capitalize the greatest opportunity in telecom in a couple of generations.”

Financial Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 0.4% to $85.9 million from $85.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 30% to $5.8 million, or $0.55 per share from $4.4 million, or $0.42 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. 

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 3% to $16.2 million from $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 reflects the impact of the purchase price accounting adjustment related to the fair value write down of deferred revenue from the Ascio acquisition, which lowered Adjusted EBITDA by $0.5 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 was $20.4 million compared with $12.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019 and $12.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company’s core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company’s adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense, interest income, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and infrequently occurring items, including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):

  3 months ended
December 31 		12 months ended
December 31
  2019
(unaudited)		 2018
(unaudited)		 2019
(unaudited)		 2018
(unaudited)
Net income for the period 5,778 4,436 15,398 17,135
Depreciation of property and equipment 2,516 1,716 8,961 5,722
Loss on disposition of property and equipment - - 73 -
Amortization of intangible assets 2,870 2,290 10,333 9,243
Interest expense, net 1,220 926 4,769 3,687
Provision for income taxes 2,964 5,239 9,173 9,020
Stock-based compensation 836 670 2,876 2,574
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts (109) 194 (313) 207
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities (180) 749 (581) 940
Acquisition and transition costs* 260 403 1,216 1,526
         
Adjusted EBITDA 16,155 16,623 51,905 50,054
*Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to the Company’s acquisition of Enom in January 2017 and Ascio in March 2019. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Conference Call
Concurrent with the dissemination of this news release, management’s pre-recorded commentary discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company have been posted to the Tucows web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials. In lieu of a live question and answer period, for the next six days (until Tuesday, February 18), shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows’ management at ir@tucows.com. Management will post responses to questions of general interest to the Company’s web site at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials/ on Tuesday, February 25 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows
Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS (http://opensrs.com), Enom (http://www.enom.com) and Ascio (http://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (http://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows’ corporate website (http://tucows.com).

 
Tucows Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
         
    December 31,   December 31,
      2019     2018 *
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)
         
Assets        
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 20,393     $ 12,637  
Accounts receivable     14,564       10,837  
Inventory     3,457       3,775  
Prepaid expenses and deposits     13,478       15,472  
Derivative instrument asset, current portion     731       -  
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, current portion     91,252       87,782  
Income taxes recoverable     1,800       1,423  
Total current assets     145,675       131,926  
         
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, long-term portion     17,915       18,745  
Property and equipment     82,121       48,065  
Right of use operating lease asset     11,335       -  
Contract costs     1,400       1,390  
Intangible assets     57,654       49,395  
Goodwill     109,818       90,054  
Total assets   $ 425,918     $ 339,575  
         
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 6,671     $ 8,445  
Accrued liabilities     9,373       5,899  
Customer deposits     14,074       11,919  
Derivative instrument liability     -       1,276  
Deferred rent, current portion     -       21  
Operating lease liability, current portion     1,413       -  
Loan payable, current portion     -       18,400  
Deferred revenue, current portion     123,101       116,734  
Accreditation fees payable, current portion     952       985  
Income taxes payable     1,324       1,668  
Total current liabilities     156,908       165,347  
         
Deferred revenue, long-term portion     26,202       26,960  
Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion     216       250  
Deferred rent, long-term portion     -       116  
Operating lease liability, long-term portion     9,424       -  
Loan payable, long-term portion     113,503       46,201  
Deferred tax liability     25,471       20,925  
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,585,159 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 10,627,988 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018     16,633       15,823  
Additional paid-in capital     880       3,953  
Retained earnings     76,208       60,810  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     473       (810 )
Total stockholders' equity     94,194       79,776  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 425,918     $ 339,575  
         
*The Company has initially applied ASC 2016-02 (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.


    Tucows Inc.
    Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
    (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
                 
    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
    2019
   2018 *   2019
   2018 *
                     
    (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
                 
Net revenues   $ 85,946     $ 85,612     $ 337,145     $ 346,013  
                 
Cost of revenues:                
Cost of revenues   55,018     53,525     217,579     232,103  
Network expenses (*)   2,156     2,256     9,190     9,846  
Depreciation of property and equipment   2,405     1,601     8,475     5,298  
Amortization of intangible assets   322     499     1,124     1,996  
Total cost of revenues   59,901     57,881     236,368     249,243  
                 
Gross profit   26,045     27,731     100,777     96,770  
                 
Expenses:                
Sales and marketing (*)   7,904     8,434     34,270     33,063  
Technical operations and development (*)   1,566     2,091     9,717     8,748  
General and administrative (*)   4,062     4,804     17,880     17,710  
Depreciation of property and equipment   111     115     486     424  
Loss on disposition of property and equipment   -     -     73     -  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,548     1,791     9,209     7,247  
Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts   (108 )   232     (198 )   254  
Total expenses   16,083     17,467     71,437     67,446  
                 
Income from operations   9,962     10,264     29,340     29,324  
                 
Other income (expenses):                
Interest expense, net   (1,220 )   (926 )   (4,769 )   (3,687 )
Other income, net   -     337     -     518  
Total other income (expenses)   (1,220 )   (589 )   (4,769 )   (3,169 )
                 
Income before provision for income taxes   8,742     9,675     24,571     26,155  
                 
Provision for income taxes   2,964     5,239     9,173     9,020  
Net income before redeemable non-controlling interest   5,778     4,436     15,398     17,135  
                 
Redeemable non-controlling interest   -     -     -     (26 )
                 
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest -     -     -     26  
Net income for the period   5,778     4,436     15,398     17,135  
                 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax                
Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities   487     (910 )   1,101     (1,022 )
Net amount reclassified to earnings   15     136     182     212  
Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (expense) recovery of ($161) and $241 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, ($412) and $259 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018   502     (774 )   1,283     (810 )
                 
Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period   $ 6,280     $ 3,662     $ 16,681     $ 16,325  
                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.55     $ 0.42     $ 1.45     $ 1.62  
                 
Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share   10,577,080     10,621,181     10,623,799     10,604,722  
                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.54     $ 0.41     $ 1.43     $ 1.59  
                 
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share   10,693,430     10,791,940     10,772,812     10,794,170  
                 
                 
                 
(*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows:                
Network expenses   $ 82     $ 70     $ 307     $ 223  
Sales and marketing   $ 395     $ 287     $ 1,251     $ 1,025  
Technical operations and development   $ 168     $ 135     $ 596     $ 636  
General and administrative   $ 191     $ 179     $ 722     $ 690  
                 
*The Company has initially applied ASC 2016-02 (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.


    Tucows Inc.
    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
    (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
     
    Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
    2019   2018 *   2019   2018 *
                 
Cash provided by:   (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
Operating activities:                
Net income for the period   $ 5,778     $ 4,436     $ 15,398     $ 17,135  
Items not involving cash:                
Depreciation of property and equipment   2,516     1,716     8,961     5,722  
Loss on write off of property and equipment   -     -     142     -  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   65     70     297     281  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,870     2,290     10,333     9,243  
Net amortization contract costs   (2 )   (7 )   (10 )   14  
Deferred income taxes (recovery)   (456 )   1,899     1,285     1,038  
Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense   156     (165 )   (634 )   (697 )
Amortization of deferred rent   -     (5 )   -     (14 )
Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability   (27 )   -     (32 )   -  
Loss on disposal of domain names   43     271     115     341  
Other income   -     (258 )   -     (429 )
Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts   (109 )   194     (313 )   207  
Stock-based compensation   836     670     2,876     2,574  
Change in non-cash operating working capital:                
Accounts receivable   (1,095 )   692     (3,015 )   1,539  
Inventory   446     (635 )   318     (831 )
Prepaid expenses and deposits   6,147     (918 )   2,904     (1,286 )
Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees   3,924     4,699     7,678     20,476  
Income taxes recoverable   1,210     2,398     (89 )   2,691  
Accounts payable   1,556     (877 )   (1,222 )   171  
Accrued liabilities   (4,945 )   (978 )   2,329     (513 )
Customer deposits   (846 )   34     27     (3,336 )
Deferred revenue   (4,838 )   (4,798 )   (6,900 )   (16,888 )
Accreditation fees payable   (33 )   (60 )   (67 )   (229 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   13,196     10,668     40,381     37,209  
                 
Financing activities:                
Proceeds received on exercise of stock options   83     50     395     112  
Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options   (4 )   (41 )   (548 )   (445 )
Repurchase of common stock   -     -     (4,986 )   -  
Proceeds received on loan payable   12,000     4,500     57,371     7,000  
Repayment of loan payable   (3,530 )   (4,384 )   (8,130 )   (19,596 )
Payment of loan payable costs   (2 )   -     (641 )   (8 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   8,547     125     43,461     (12,937 )
                 
Investing activities:                
Additions to property and equipment   (12,913 )   (8,480 )   (44,070 )   (27,919 )
Acquisition of a portion of the minority interest in Ting Virginia, LLC   -     -     -     (1,200 )
Acquisition of Ascio Technologies Inc. (net of cash of $1,437)   (426 )   -     (28,450 )   -  
Acquisition of intangible assets   -     (451 )   (3,566 )   (565 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (13,339 )   (8,931 )   (76,086 )   (29,684 )
                 
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   8,404     1,862     7,756     (5,412 )
                 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   11,989     10,775     12,637     18,049  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 20,393     $ 12,637     $ 20,393     $ 12,637  
                 
Supplemental cash flow information:                
Interest paid   $ 1,224     $ 931     $ 4,785     $ 3,712  
Income taxes paid, net   $ 1,818     $ 1,742     $ 7,941     $ 7,112  
                 
Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:                
Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for   $ 548     $ 1,462     $ 548     $ 1,462  
                 
*The Company has initially applied ASC 2016-02 (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method. Under this method, the comparative information is not restated.


Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA                    
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)   Three months ended December 31,   Year ended December 31,
(unaudited)   2019 (unaudited)   2018 (unaudited)
 		  2019 (unaudited)   2018 (unaudited)
                     
Net income for the period   $ 5,778     $ 4,436     $ 15,398     $ 17,135  
Depreciation of property and equipment   2,516     1,716     8,961     5,722  
Loss on disposition of property and equipment   -     -     73     -  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,870     2,290     10,333     9,243  
Interest expense, net   1,220     926     4,769     3,687  
Provision for income taxes   2,964     5,239     9,173     9,020  
Stock-based compensation   836     670     2,876     2,574  
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts   (109 )   194     (313 )   207  
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities   (180 )   749     (581 )   940  
Acquisition and other costs1   260     403     1,216     1,526  
                     
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 16,155     $ 16,623     $ 51,905     $ 50,054  
                     
1Acquisition and other costs represents transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of Enom in January 2017 and Ascio in March 2019. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.
 

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows’ business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. 

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Ascio and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact:
Lawrence Chamberlain
(416) 519-4196 | lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

Primary Logo

