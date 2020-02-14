Johanna Releases "Impression" on MC1 Nashville

MC1 Nashville

Singer/Songwriter Johanna Released "Impression" on January 27th to Country Radio

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release: Nashville, TennesseeCountry/Pop artist Johanna has signed with the MC1 Nashville out of Nashville, TN. "Impression" is the debut release to Country and Americana radio stations.Johanna can be seen playing guitar and singing her original songs at various local listening rooms and music venues in Nashville, Austin TX, Los Angeles, North Carolina and many more! Her collaboration with other musicians in both Nashville and LA has garnered a lot of attention for her music and helped to develop her unique style and sound. Her most recent gigs include 'House of Blues' and 'The Viper Room' in West Hollywood, CA.Johanna is of Dutch/Indonesian/Scottish descent, and began her music career at the age of 5, singing on her dad’s radio program in Boulder, Colorado. She was soon starring in leading roles in musical productions and honing her skills on stage as a live performer.At the age of 18, she wrote and recorded her first CD along with performing a live concert of her music. She then bounced on to study at a Performing Arts Conservatory in Hollywood, CA.Johanna is an excellent energetic solo artist that travels from LA and Nashville to record her unique style that crosses over to Pop, Folk/Rock, Country and Blue-eyed Soul. Her influences are Sheryl Crow, Jewell, Bruce Springsteen, Michelle Branch, and the Goo Goo Dolls just to name a few.She has completed recording and co-producing 2 EP's, 'Bending Hearts' and 'Shadow', which are available for purchase on her website. She has also just released an acoustic unplugged EP and a third EP titled "Seeds"that will be sure to have everybody's ears hooked!Johanna's goal is to touch everyone with her art."When I go to the movies or a concert I want to feel something, to relate, to have an experience and be truly moved. I love that feeling and my dream is to inspire and share and give that feeling and experience to everyone!"

Johanna "Impression" Video MC1 Nashville



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.