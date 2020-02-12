There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,360 in the last 365 days.

T2 Biosystems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on February 24, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Monday, February 24, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6784 (International). A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at www.t2biosystems.com on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section.

About T2 Biosystems:
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Bacteria® Panel, and the T2Resistance™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease. 

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406

