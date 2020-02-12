EuroDry Ltd. Reports Results for the Year and Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MAROUSSI, ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today its results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Total net revenues of $7.6 million. Net income of $1.4 million; net income attributable to common shareholders (after a $0.4 million dividend on Series B Preferred Shares) of $1.03 million or $0.45 earnings per share basic and diluted. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 1 for the period was $0.98 million or $0.43 per share basic and diluted.



for the period was $0.98 million or $0.43 per share basic and diluted. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $3.8 million.



was $3.8 million. An average of 7.0 vessels were owned and operated during the fourth quarter of 2019 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $12,439 per day.



The Company declared its fourth cash dividend of $0.4 million on its Series B Preferred Shares.

Full Year 2019 Highlights:

Total net revenues of $27.2 million. Net income of $0.02 million; net loss attributable to common shareholders (after a $1.7 million dividend on Series B Preferred Shares and a $0.2 million preferred deemed dividend arising out of the redemption of approximately $4.3 million of Series B Preferred Shares in the second quarter of 2019) of $1.9 million or $0.85 loss basic and diluted. Adjusted net loss attributable to common shareholders 1 for the period was $1.6 million or $0.69 adjusted loss per share basic and diluted.





for the period was $1.6 million or $0.69 adjusted loss per share basic and diluted. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $10.3 million.





was $10.3 million. An average of 7.0 vessels were owned and operated during the twelve months of 2019 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $11,190 per day.

The Spin-off

Euroseas Ltd. (“Euroseas”) contributed to the Company seven subsidiaries comprising its drybulk fleet of six vessels, one Ultramax and two Kamsarmax vessels built between 2016 and 2018, and three Japanese-built Panamax vessels built between 2000 and 2004. The Company was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd. on May 30, 2018. Comparative period results for the full year 2018 reflect the results of the carve-out operations of the seven subsidiaries that were contributed to the Company from Euroseas.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroDry commented: “During the fourth quarter of 2019, the drybulk market experienced a decline in rates which in some cases exceeded a 20% drop compared to third quarter’s rates. This decline in rates was not fully reflected in the net revenues and time charter equivalent rate of the fourth quarter of 2019, due to the fact that certain vessels were employed under long-term time charters fixed in prior periods and certain vessels were fixed at favourable rates during the third quarter of 2019 running through the fourth quarter of 2019. However, the market continued declining during January and February of 2020 as, on the top of trade uncertainties which by December 2019 seemed to be subsiding, new concerns were added regarding the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the world growth and trade.

The positive by-product of the uncertainties in the marketplace is the limited numbers of new orders placed and the declining orderbook as a percentage of the fleet. Thus, we continue to believe that drybulk markets could offer significant opportunities for sizable returns in the medium term.

In the capital markets, we continue to pursue opportunities to merge with other fleets to grow the company providing a platform for consolidation. At the same time, we are pursuing initiatives to increase EuroDry’s visibility amongst investors. We believe that such increased visibility with investors will help reduce the significant discount to the NAV our stock trades at, thus, offering additional upside to our shareholders and new investors alike.”

Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of EuroDry commented: “The operating results of the fourth quarter of 2019 reflect the average level of charter rates our vessels enjoyed during the quarter which was similar to the average time charter equivalent rate our vessels earned in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total daily vessel operating expenses, including management fees, general and administrative expenses, but excluding drydocking costs, increased approximately 2.7% during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter of last year, while for the full year 2019 we had a decrease of approximately 7%. This decrease is mainly due to the lower general and administrative expenses incurred in the twelve months of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. In the same period of 2018 general and administrative expenses were higher due to expenses incurred for the Spin-off and the operation of the Company as a separate public company. As always, we want to emphasize that cost control remains a key component of our strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.8 compared to $3.5 million achieved for the fourth quarter of last year. As of December 31, 2019, our outstanding debt (excluding the unamortized loan fees) was $56.9 million versus restricted and unrestricted cash of approximately $9.1 million.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results:

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported total net revenues of $7.6 million representing a 8.8% increase over total net revenues of $7.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 which was the result of the increased average number of vessels in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. The Company reported net income for the period of $1.4 million and net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.0 million, as compared to net income of $0.8 million and net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.6 million for the same period of 2018. Depreciation expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to $1.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period of 2018.

Interest and other financing costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to $0.8 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period of 2018. Interest during the fourth quarter of 2019 was lower due to lower debt during the period as compared to the same period of last year.

On average, 7.0 vessels were owned and operated during the fourth quarter of 2019 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $12,439 per day compared to 6.3 vessels in the same period of 2018 earning on average $12,513 per day.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $3.8 million compared to $3.5 million achieved during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.45 calculated on 2,261,103 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the fourth quarter of 2018, calculated on 2,240,794 basic and 2,250,946 diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the earnings attributable to common shareholders for the quarter of the unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives, the adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 would have been $0.43 per share basic and diluted compared to adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share basic and $0.31 per share diluted for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Usually, security analysts do not include the above item in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Full Year 2019 Results:

For the full year of 2019, the Company reported total net revenues of $27.2 million representing a 11.0% increase over total net revenues of $24.5 million during the twelve months of 2018, as a result of the increased average number of vessels in the Company’s fleet partly offset by the decrease in the average time charter equivalent rate our vessels earned in the twelve months of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. The Company reported net income for the period of $0.02 million and a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.9 million, as compared to net income of $1.1 million and net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.6 million, for the twelve months of 2018. Vessel operating expenses were $10.8 million for the twelve months of 2019 as compared to $9.2 million for the same period of 2018, mainly due to the increased average number of vessels operated. Depreciation expenses for the twelve months of 2019 were $6.5 million compared to $5.4 million during the same period of 2018. Interest and other financing costs for the twelve months of 2019 amounted to $3.5 million compared to $2.9 million for the same period of 2018. This increase is due to higher average outstanding debt in the twelve months of 2019 compared to 2018 and due to interest capitalized in 2018 during the construction period of m/v Ekaterini.

On average, 7.0 vessels were owned and operated during the twelve months of 2019 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $11,190 per day compared to 5.7 vessels in the same period of 2018 earning on average $12,484 per day. In the twelve months of 2019, two vessels underwent special survey and one vessel underwent intermediate survey for a total cost of $1.7 million, as compared to two vessels that underwent special survey and one vessel that underwent intermediate survey in the twelve months of 2018 for a total cost of $1.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2019 was $10.3 million compared to $9.4 million achieved during the twelve months of 2018.

Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the twelve months of 2019 was $0.85, calculated on 2,251,439 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding compared to earnings of $0.25 per share basic and diluted for the twelve months of 2018, calculated on 2,232,821 basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Excluding the effect on the loss attributable to common shareholders for the year of the unrealized (gain) / loss on derivatives, the adjusted loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 would have been $0.69 compared to adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share basic and diluted for 2018. As previously mentioned, usually, security analysts do not include the above items in their published estimates of earnings per share.

Fleet Profile:

The EuroDry Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name Type Dwt Year

Built Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day) Dry Bulk Vessels EKATERINI Kamsarmax 82,000 2018 TC until Apr-20 $13,000 XENIA Kamsarmax 82,000 2016 TC until Nov-2020 Hire 101% of the

Average Baltic P5TC

index*** with a floor at

$11,000 ALEXANDROS P. Ultramax 63,500 2017 Guardian

Navigation GMax

LLC Pool Pool revenue from

August 2018 EIRINI P Panamax 76,466 2004 TC until Jul-20 Hire 100%

of Average

BPI** 4TC STARLIGHT Panamax 75,845 2004 TC until Sep-20 Hire 100%

of Average

BPI** 4TC TASOS Panamax 75,100 2000 TC until Feb-20 $11,000 PANTELIS Panamax 74,020 2000 TC until Feb-20 $6,050 Total Dry Bulk Vessels 7

528,931

Note:

(*) Represents the earliest redelivery date

(**) BPI stands for the Baltic Panamax Index; the average BPI 4TC is an index based on four-time charter routes.

(***) The average Baltic P5TC Index is an index based on five Panamax time charter routes.

Summary Fleet Data:

3 months,

ended

December

31, 2018 3 months,

ended

December

31, 2019 12 months,

ended

December

31, 2018 12 months,

ended

December

31, 2019 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels (1) 6.3 7.0 5.7 7.0 Calendar days for fleet (2) 584.0 644.0 2,096.0 2,555.0 Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3) 0.0 0.0 43.7 65.9 Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3) 584.0 644.0 2,052.3 2,489.1 Commercial off-hire days (5) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 Operational off-hire days (6) 2.6 0.0 7.8 15.4 Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6) 581.4 644.0 2,044.5 2,473.0 Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4) 99.6 % 100.0 % 99.6 % 99.4 % Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4) 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4) 99.6 % 100.0 % 99.6 % 99.4 % AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate (11) 12,513 12,439 12,484 11,190 Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12) 4,900 5,128 5,193 4,987 General and administrative expenses (13) 897 827 1,120 882 Total vessel operating expenses (14) 5,797 5,955 6,313 5,869 Drydocking expenses (15) 36 108 699 652

(1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company’s fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company’s fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

(2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period.

(3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up.

(4) Available days. We define available days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of scheduled off-hire days incl. laid up. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues.

(5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment.

(6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels.

(7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes.

(8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment.

(9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period.

(11) Time charter equivalent, or TCE, is a measure of the average daily revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter. TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters, pool agreements and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry.

(12) Daily vessel operating expenses, which includes crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and management fees are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately.

(13) Daily general and administrative expense is calculated by dividing general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. TVOE is the sum of vessel operating expenses, management fees and general and administrative expenses; drydocking expenses are not included. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period.

(15) Drydocking expenses include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method divided by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Tomorrow, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238- 0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "EuroDry" to the operator.

A replay of the conference call will be available until February 19, 2020. The United States replay number is 1(866) 331-1332; from the UK 0(808) 2380-667; the standard international replay number is (+44) (0) 3333 009 785 and the access code required for the replay is: 2489743#.

Audio webcast - Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived audio webcast of the conference call, via the internet through the EuroDry website ( www.eurodry.gr ). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. A slide presentation on the fourth Quarter 2019 results in PDF format will also be available 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast accessible on the company's website ( www.eurodry.gr ) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

EuroDry Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares) Three Months

Ended

December 31, Three Months

Ended

December 31, Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2018

2019

2018

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Time charter revenue 7,368,077 8,060,298 25,934,204 28,789,458 Commissions (374,409 ) (452,895 ) (1,411,333 ) (1,547,996 )



Net revenues 6,993,668 7,607,403 24,522,871 27,241,462 Operating expenses Voyage expenses 93,234 49,305 410,676 1,117,022 Vessel operating expenses 2,401,416 2,814,688 9,183,152 10,776,338 Drydocking expenses 20,889 69,327 1,465,079 1,664,915 Vessel depreciation 1,479,656 1,645,086 5,422,155 6,458,251 Related party management fees 459,923 487,928 1,701,340 1,964,536 General and administrative expenses 523,560 532,575 2,346,502 2,252,666 Total Operating expenses (4,978,678 ) (5,598,909 ) (20,528,904 ) (24,233,728 ) Operating income 2,014,990 2,008,494 3,993,967 3,007,734 Other income / (expenses) Interest and other financing costs (1,081,051 ) (784,084 ) (2,913,141 ) (3,513,105 ) (Loss) / gain on derivatives, net (137,340 ) 162,172 13,786 496,820 Foreign exchange gain / (loss) 4,197 (493 ) 11,040 2,832 Interest income 3,333 1,366 14,083 22,216 Other expenses, net (1,210,861 ) (621,039 ) (2,874,232 ) (2,991,237 ) Net income 804,129 1,387,455 1,119,735 16,497 Dividend Series B Preferred shares (244,031 ) (358,726 ) (565,229 ) (1,748,981 ) Preferred deemed dividend - - - (185,665 ) Net income / (loss) attributable to common shareholders 560,098 1,028,729 554,506 (1,918,149 ) Earnings / (loss) per share, basic 0.25 0.45 0.25 (0.85 ) Weighted average number of shares, basic 2,240,794 2,261,103 2,232,821 2,251,439 Earnings / (loss) per share, diluted 0.25 0.45 0.25 (0.85 ) Weighted average number of shares, diluted 2,250,946 2,261,103 2,232,821 2,251,439





EuroDry Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except number of shares) December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,375,972 5,396,406 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,236,210 1,843,008 Other receivables 341,952 459,785 Inventories 566,947 508,711 Restricted cash 828,955 1,083,036 Prepaid expenses 147,789 286,711 Due from related companies 5,967,444 - Total current assets 14,465,269 9,577,657 Fixed assets: Vessels, net 110,637,462 105,461,265 Long-term assets: Restricted cash 2,550,000 2,650,000 Derivatives 55,030 - Total assets 127,707,761 117,688,922 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Long term debt, current portion 6,930,655 6,806,294 Trade accounts payable 690,653 1,046,561 Accrued expenses 1,166,209 964,423 Accrued preferred dividends - 358,726 Deferred revenue 196,231 445,824 Due to related companies - 1,547,210 Total current liabilities 8,983,748 11,169,038 Long-term liabilities: Long term debt, net of current portion 56,428,100 49,688,840 Derivatives - 304,174 Total long-term liabilities 56,428,100 49,993,014 Total liabilities 65,411,848 61,162,052 Mezzanine equity: Series B Preferred shares (par value $0.01, 20,000,000 preferred shares authorized, 19,608 and 15,387 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 18,757,358 14,721,665 Shareholders' equity: Common stock (par value $0.01, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 2,279,920 and 2,304,630 issued and outstanding, respectively) 22,799 23,046 Additional paid-in capital 52,618,022 52,802,574 Accumulated deficit (9,102,266 ) (11,020,415 ) Total shareholders' equity 43,538,555 41,805,205 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 127,707,761 117,688,922





EuroDry Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars) Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 1,119,735 16,497 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Vessel depreciation 5,422,155 6,458,251 Amortization and write off of deferred charges 396,925 152,879 Share-based compensation 137,517 184,799 Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivatives (3,577 ) 359,204 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (3,102,585 ) 7,942,294 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,970,170 15,113,924 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for vessels under construction, capitalized expenses and vessel acquisition (29,045,685 ) (47,562 ) Vessel improvements - (1,063,735 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,045,685 ) (1,111,297 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase in former Parent Company investment 3,298,356 - Redemption of preferred shares - (4,300,000 ) Preferred dividends paid - (1,311,612 ) Loan arrangement fees paid (432,200 ) (22,500 ) Proceeds from long term debt 48,400,000 4,500,000 Repayment of long term debt (23,337,271 ) (11,494,000 ) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities 27,928,885 (12,628,112 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,853,370 1,374,515 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 4,901,557 7,754,927 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year 7,754,927 9,129,442 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 4,375,972 5,396,406 Restricted cash, current 828,955 1,083,036 Restricted cash, long term 2,550,000 2,650,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows 7,754,927 9,129,442





EuroDry Ltd.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2019

Net income 804,129 1,387,455 1,119,735 16,497 Interest and other financing costs, net (incl. interest income) 1,077,718 782,718 2,899,058 3,490,889 Vessel depreciation 1,479,656 1,645,086 5,422,155 6,458,251 Unrealized (gain) / loss on Forward Freight Agreement derivatives (49,350 ) - (49,350 ) 49,350 Loss / (gain) on interest rate swap derivatives 184,467 (47,395 ) 33,341 292,207 Adjusted EBITDA 3,496,620 3,767,864 9,424,939 10,307,194

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

EuroDry Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, unrealized loss on Forward Freight Agreements (FFAs) and (gain) / loss on interest rate swaps. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance because the Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of, financial costs, unrealized (gain) / loss on FFAs and (gain) / loss on interest rate swaps, and depreciation. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.

EuroDry Ltd.

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income / (loss)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars – except share data and number of shares) Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2018 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2019 Net income 804,129 1,387,455 1,119,735 16,497 Unrealized loss / (gain) on derivatives, net 147,549 (51,294 ) (3,577 ) 359,204 Adjusted net income 951,678 1,336,161 1,116,158 375,701 Preferred dividends (244,031 ) (358,726 ) (565,229 ) (1,748,981 ) Preferred deemed dividend - - - (185,665 ) Adjusted net income / (loss) attributable to common shareholders 707,647 977,435 550,929 (1,558,945 ) Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share, basic 0.32 0.43 0.25 (0.69 ) Weighted average number of shares, basic 2,240,794 2,261,103 2,232,821 2,251,439 Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share, diluted 0.31 0.43 0.25 (0.69 ) Weighted average number of shares, diluted 2,250,946 2,261,103 2,232,821 2,251,439

Adjusted net income / (loss) and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share Reconciliation:

EuroDry Ltd. considers Adjusted net income / (loss) to represent net income / (loss) before unrealized gain / loss on derivatives. Adjusted net income / (loss) and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share is included herein because we believe it assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of unrealized gain / loss on derivatives, which items may significantly affect results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income / (loss) and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income / (loss) or earnings / (loss) per share, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net income / (loss) and Adjusted earnings / (loss) per share may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.

About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.

EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters.

The Company has a fleet of 7 vessels, including 4 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Ultramax drybulk carrier and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers. EuroDry’s 7 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 528,931 dwt.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for dry bulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Visit our website www.eurodry.gr

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media Tasos Aslidis

Chief Financial Officer

EuroDry Ltd.

11 Canterbury Lane,

Watchung, NJ07069

Tel. (908) 301-9091

E-mail: aha@eurodry.gr Nicolas Bornozis

President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, NY10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail: nbornozis@capitallink.com

1Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income/(loss) and Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share are not recognized measurements under US GAAP (GAAP) and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for EuroDry's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.







