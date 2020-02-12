There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,361 in the last 365 days.

QEP Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) announced today that it will host a teleconference and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. MT) on Thursday, February 27, 2020. QEP will issue a news release containing fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after market close.

The conference call can be heard live through a link on the QEP website, www.qepres.com. In addition, you may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 869-3847 domestically or (201) 689-8261 internationally. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the call’s start time. A replay of the conference call will be available on the QEP website and a telephone audio replay will be available from February 27, 2020 to March 27, 2020, by calling (877) 660-6853 domestically or (201) 612-7415 internationally and then entering conference ID # 13698628.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily North Dakota) and the Southern Region (primarily Texas).  

For more information, visit QEP’s website at: www.qepres.com.

Contact

QEP Resources, Inc.
William I. Kent, IRC
Director, Investor Relations
(303) 405-6665

