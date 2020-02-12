There were 598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,362 in the last 365 days.

ACM Research to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 18, 2020; Conference Call on March 19, 2020

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

ACM Research today also announced that its ACM Shanghai headquarters re-opened on February 11, and it expects to gradually ramp production of its manufacturing facilities in the coming days. The re-opening occurred later than planned following the Lunar New Year holiday, in accordance with Shanghai government restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak.

What:              Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year (ended December 31, 2019) Earnings Call

When:             8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Webcast:        ir.acmrcsh.com/events

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode 7487329 to join the call.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (845) 675-0437 +1 (866) 519-4004
Hong Kong +852 30186771 +852 800906601
Mainland China +86 8008190121
+86 4006208038		  
Other International +65 67135090  

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 26, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 7487329.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 8008700206
+86 4006022065		  
Other International +61 281990299  

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:   The Blueshirt Group
    Ralph Fong
    +1 (415) 489-2195
    ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
     
In China:   The Blueshirt Group Asia
    Gary Dvorchak, CFA
    +86 (138) 1079-1480
    gary@blueshirtgroup.com

