COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barcelona is one of the most popular cities in Europe without a doubt. The numbers don’t lie for every year 32 million people visit this city in Catalonia, Spain. The number of yearly visitors outnumbers its 1.6 million residents. For those travelers who are considering a trip to Barcelona, Bennett Velasquez has a list of things every person must do in this charming city.Las RamblasAccording to Bennett Velasquez, the number one activity for visitors to Barcelona is to walk down Las Ramblas. This famous promenade starts at Plaça de Catalunya and continues down to the Columbus Monument at the waterfront. Walking Las Ramblas is a classic tourist activity, and there are plenty of things to do. Bennett Velasquez points out his favorite activity is to sit down at one of the many cafes, and people watch.Sagrada FamiliaEven those who are not the biggest fans of Antoni Gaudi will appreciate the architectural masterpiece that is the Sagrada Familia. According to Bennett Velasquez, no visit to Barcelona would be complete without appreciating this basilica. Although it has taken more than 140 years, and it’s still three-quarters of the way completed, travelers can always admire the architectural style.La BoqueriaTravelers who want to experience an authentic market in Barcelona should head to La Boqueria. This market located off Las Ramblas has been on the exact spot for about 200 years. While travelers might not be able to witness the same trading that happened centuries ago, they can still enjoy the fresh fruit stalls, cheese, wine, seafood, and authentic Catalan food.BeachesWithout a doubt, Barcelona has many stunning beaches. If it’s a sunny day, Bennett Velasquez recommends all travelers to bring their towels and settle in for a day at the beach. Barcelona also has a boardwalk that goes on for miles and has plenty of shops, restaurants, and bars.Park Güell Bennett Velasquez mentions that those who can’t get enough of Gaudi should head over to Park Güell. This park is truly a masterpiece with incredible views of the city. Visitors can spend a few hours admiring the serpentine benches, mosaics, fountains, and sculptures. Park Güell is unlike any place visitors will have the chance to see.Bennett Velasquez is a young traveler who has visited England, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Colorado, France, Hawaii, and many other places.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.