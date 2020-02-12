SECU Foundation Provides Challenge Grant in Support of Emergency Shelter in Surry County

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Surry County non-profit organization that dreamed of building a new emergency shelter to help an increasing homeless population has received a boost of support from the member-funded SECU Foundation. A check representing a $500,000 challenge grant was presented to The Shepherd’s House (TSH) by SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell during a special event held this week in Mount Airy. The grant will assist the capital campaign of TSH for the construction of a 10,000 square foot facility that will provide community space and emergency housing for up to 48 individuals per night.



The Shepherd’s House, formerly known as the Greater Mount Airy Ministry of Hospitality, has been providing emergency shelter and supportive services to single women and families in Surry County and the surrounding region since 2003. To date, the non-profit has served over 2,300 clients, providing nearly 67,000 nights of shelter for those in need. In the last three years, over 1,400 people requesting assistance from TSH had to be turned away due to lack of space at the current facility. Once the new shelter is complete, the existing facility will be renovated to accommodate clients who are ready to transition from emergency housing to affordable long-term housing.

“When I received the call that we had been awarded a $500,000 challenge grant, I was overwhelmed with emotions,” stated Mary Boyles, Executive Director of The Shepherd’s House. “In working through the process there were several areas of improvement that were needed for the grant to move forward, but our hard work delivered positive results. This experience has shown me that you may not get what you want at first, but you can grow into what you need to be. We’re very grateful for SECU Foundation’s support and dedication to our community and look forward to the day we can begin construction on the new shelter!”

“We are proud to help The Shepherd’s House continue their valuable work,” said Ms. Campbell. “Homelessness can tear families apart – what better way to help these families than by providing them with safe refuge and support. This initiative is a wonderful example of our Foundation’s ‘People Helping People®’ philosophy and we hope that the challenge grant will encourage others to come on board to help TSH achieve their dream.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Check Presentation SECU Regional Senior Vice President Damian Carter (left) and SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell (right) present challenge grant check to The Shepherd’s House Executive Director Mary Boyles.



