Global Source-to-Pay Leader PRGX Announces PRGXchange™ Europe Thought Leadership Conference in London

/EIN News/ -- PRGX welcomes finance and procurement leaders to educational conference and networking summit hosted in London



ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced its upcoming PRGXchange Europe conference to be held on 28 April 2020.

The company’s annual thought leadership event for European-based finance and procurement professionals will be held at The Bloomsbury Hotel in London.

This year’s theme for PRGXchange Europe is “See What You’ve Been Missing™.” Attendees will walk away with best practices to extract more value from their source-to-pay processes. Peer-to-peer learning experiences, round table discussions, insightful case studies and client speakers will show attendees how to apply next generation digital solutions to recovery audit, contract compliance, supplier collaboration and data analytics challenges.

In addition to informative and interactive sessions, the conference includes a keynote session from Tiffani Bova, Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce. Bova, author of Wall Street Journal bestseller “Growth IQ” and Thinkers50 Ranked Thinker for 2019 , will share her expertise on how companies can make smarter decisions and choose the right paths to achieving sustainable growth and elevating the customer experience.

“We have lined up some of the brightest, most innovative minds in source-to-pay to share their success stories and help attendees overcome challenges within their own processes,” said Ron Stewart, President and CEO of PRGX. “We want individuals to come away from PRGXchange Europe feeling inspired and empowered to tackle source-to-pay transformation within their businesses.”

Expanding on the success of last November’s PRGXchange conference held in the U.S., PRGXchange Europe will return annually to host finance and procurement leaders from every sector of business, including retail, pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, grocery and technology.

To learn more about PRGXchange Europe visit, http://goto.prgx.com/PRGXchange-Europe.html .

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Media Contact:

Jamee Nelson

PRGX Global, Inc.

770.779.3213

Jamee.Nelson@prgx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.