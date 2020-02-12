The Co-operators Becomes a Member of the Investment Funds Institute of Canada

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that The Co-operators has joined the organization as a member.

“On behalf of our board and membership, I am pleased to welcome The Co-operators to IFIC,” said Paul C. Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “The co-operative’s broad membership and national scope will provide a unique perspective on industry matters.”

Since 1945, The Cooperators have become a trusted leader in the financial services industry, providing insurance and investment solutions to Canadians.

“IFIC is recognized and respected as the advocate for the investment funds industry,” explains Kevin Daniel, EVP and Chief Client Officer, The Co-operators. “The Co-operators, through Co-operators Financial Investment Services (CFIS), is very pleased that our membership further enables our participation in the dynamic industry dialogue, while helping meet the wide-ranging financial needs of our clients.”

For more information on The Co-operators, please visit www.cooperators.ca

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. The organization is proud to have served Canada’s investment funds industry and its investors for more than 50 years.

About The Co-operators

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $47.6 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as the Corporate Knights' #1 Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric (formerly Aon Hewitt.) For more information on The Co-operators, please visit www.cooperators.ca.

