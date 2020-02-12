IFIC Welcomes New Member – Belay Wealth

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that Belay Wealth Inc. has joined the organization as a member.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Belay Wealth to IFIC,” said Paul C. Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “We look forward to the unique perspective the firm will bring as a new entrant to the investment funds industry.”

Founded in 2018, Belay Wealth Inc. is a mutual fund dealer and financial planning firm. The firm’s objective is to facilitate holistic financial planning for Canadians.

For more information on Belay Wealth, please visit www.belaywealth.com.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. The organization is proud to have served Canada’s investment funds industry and its investors for more than 50 years.

Pira Kumarasamy The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) 416-309-2317 pkumarasamy@ific.ca



