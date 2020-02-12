Sonic Automotive Selects ReconVelocity for Install Across Nationwide Dealerships

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive to install ReconVelocitys' full suite of products across 100 dealerships. Sonic Automotive is the fifth largest dealer group in the country.

Saving time in reconditioning adds margin to the bottom line, we are very excited to have this tool and believe that it will speed up our cycle times and allow us to sell more cars.” — Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive

DESTIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReconVelocity, the auto industry’s leading reconditioning software solution that enables dealers to be retail-ready faster, announced today it has been selected by Sonic Automotive to install its full suite of products across 100 dealerships representing 25 brands. Sonic Automotive is the fifth largest dealer group in the country.

ReconVelocity automates the reconditioning process and improves communication between all personnel and departments involved in the process. The ReconVelocity platform is an intuitive cloud-based workflow suite of solutions that are customizable to the unique recon needs of each dealership, allowing dealers to reduce their recon time by half and increase their profitability.

Sonic Automotive evaluated the ReconVelocity solution at seven of its locations, where it proved to help teams accelerate their recon processes by at least 3 days, and simultaneously exposed the potential for improvement and greater profitability.

“Saving time in reconditioning adds margin to the bottom line,” says Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. “We are very excited to have this tool and believe that it will speed up our cycle times and allow us to sell more cars.”

“Sonic Automotive is looked to as an industry leader that applies best practices to every aspect of their operations. We are honored to be a part of their extended team and look forward to helping them drive even greater performance by improving their reconditioning process,” says Hugh Hathcock, Owner of ReconVelocity.

ReconVelocity and its renowned team of Recon Experts will begin installation and training across Sonic’s 100 dealerships immediately.

ReconVelocity will be showcasing its reconditioning workflow software and these latest features at NADA 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 15 - 17. For a demonstration, contact sales@reconvelocity.com or visit booth #3827C. For more information, please visit www.reconvelocity.com

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive is a Fortune 500 company and member of the Russell 2000 Index. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, they are the fifth largest automotive retailer in the United States. The company's founder and Executive Chairman O. Bruton Smith is also the Executive Chairman and a director of Speedway Motorsports.

Sonic operates automotive dealership franchises and collision repair centers. These dealerships provide comprehensive services, including sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts, performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and collision repair services, and arrangement of extended warranty contracts, financing and insurance for the company's customers. Sonic can be reached on the web at www.sonicautomotive.com. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

About ReconVelocity

ReconVelocity is the largest provider of integrated vehicle management and reconditioning software solutions exclusively focused on the automotive industry. ReconVelocity’s sophisticated software suite leverages the power of automation and seamless integration to get vehicles retail-ready faster. The company is founded by industry expert Hugh Hathcock, creator of the premier dealer CRM software and call center services company, ELEAD1ONE, to address margin challenges facing dealers. For more information, please visit www.reconvelocity.com



