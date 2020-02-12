Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net income of $0.54 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $0.31 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.



Bancorp reported net income of $1.60 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.58 million, or $0.56 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2018. Net loans decreased by $13.9 million, or 4.69% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, compared to an increase of $27.6 million, or 10.24% during the same period of 2018. At December 31, 2019, Bancorp had total assets of $384.9 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, paid its 110th consecutive quarterly dividend on January 31, 2020.

During 2018, the Company conducted a periodic review of the estimated direct cost to originate loans resulting in a change to the estimated materiality of these costs. As a result, the Company began recognizing certain direct loan origination costs over the life of the related loan as a reduction of the loan’s yield by the interest method based on the contractual term of the loan. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a reduction of noninterest expense and an increase in loan balances of $375,000, and reduced loan balances and loan interest income by $51,000 due to the amortization of deferred costs. The effect of these adjustments increased income before taxes for the three- and twelve-months periods ended December 31, 2018 by $324,000 and increased net income by $300,000 or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

“Although our net interest margin was negatively impacted by the three Federal Reserve federal funds rate decreases that occurred in the third and fourth quarters of 2019, our fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations and highlighted by continued positive momentum,” stated John D. Long, President and CEO. “We continue to invest in technology systems that allow us to remain competitive in the rapidly changing technology environment. As such, our strong fundamental performance was partially offset by the significant technology and infrastructure investments made across the Company. We completed the first phase of our technology infrastructure transformation in November 2019, and Phase II enhancements are on-track for a mid-2020 implementation. We are encouraged that these investments represent a foundation for sustainable growth as we move forward into the new decade. Completion of this initial phase is expected to result in lower noninterest expenses and an improving efficiency ratio beginning in the second half of 2020 and beyond. We continue to grow our business organically and diversify our loan portfolio. Our loan originators, retail branches and treasury management team are focused on increasing commercial deposits from existing clients and acquiring new client relationships.”

“While the competitive landscape is intense, our continued growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength demonstrate our ability to continue to deliver value to our shareholders. We remain confident in our Company’s progress as we move forward,” continued Mr. Long. “Headquartered in the dynamic Northern Anne Arundel County market, we remain deeply committed to serving the financial needs of the community through the development of new loan and deposit products.”

Highlights for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2019

The low interest rate environment and yield-curve inversion in 2019 caused by three 25 basis point rate decreases in the benchmark rate by the Federal Reserve negatively impacted Bancorp’s organic growth strategy resulting in a $28.1 million, or 6.80% decrease in total assets year-over-year. The effect of the lower interest rate environment on the net interest margin was somewhat mitigated by managing loan and deposit pricing strategies and adjusting the investment portfolio composition and pro-active reduction of high cost wholesale funding. Bancorp has strong liquidity and capital positions that provide ample capacity for future growth, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 13.21% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 13.18% for the same period of 2018.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was 0.55%, as compared to 0.30% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was 6.00%, as compared to 3.68% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018. Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 0.41%, as compared to 0.39% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 4.55%, as compared to 4.69% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $12.62 at December 31, 2019, as compared to $12.10 per share at December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 12.47% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 12.27% at December 31, 2018. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $384.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $28.1 million or 6.80%, from $413.0 million at December 31, 2018. Investment securities were $71.5 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $10.1 million or 12.38%, from $81.6 million at December 31, 2018. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $284.7 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $14.4 million or 4.81%, from $299.1 million at December 31, 2018. Net deferred tax assets decreased $0.7 million or 51.76%, from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 primarily due to the increase in fair value of securities available for sale.

Total deposits were $321.4 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $1.1 million or 0.34%, from $322.5 million at December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $107.2 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $5.8 million or 5.72%, from $101.4 million at December 31, 2018. Interest-bearing deposits were $214.3 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $6.8 million or 3.08%, from $221.1 million at December 31, 2018. Total borrowings were $25.0 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $30.0 million or 54.55%, from $55.0 million at December 31, 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $35.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.6 million or 4.69%, from $34.1 million at December 31, 2018. The $1.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with net unrealized losses on the available for sale bond portfolio, 2019 retained earnings and stock issuances under the dividend reinvestment program, offset by unrealized losses on interest rate swap contracts drove the increase in stockholders’ equity.

Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 1.26% of total assets at December 31, 2019, as compared to 0.70% for the same period of 2018.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $0.54 million, as compared to $0.31 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 totaled $3.18 million, as compared to $3.24 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018. Average earning-asset balances decreased $26 million to $369 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $395 million for the same period of 2018. Competitive loan origination pressures as well as a declining interest rate environment drove the decrease in average interest-earning asset balances.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was 3.42%, as compared to 3.26% for the same period of 2018, an increase of 0.16%. Lower average balances and higher yields on interest-earning assets combined with lower cost of funds were the primary drivers of the results. The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $26 million while the yield increased 0.06%. The cost of funds decreased 0.10% from 0.63% to 0.53% primarily due to the $21 million reduction in borrowed funds year-over-year.

The negative provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $180,000, as compared to a provision of $256,000 for the same period of 2018. The decrease for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 primarily reflects a decrease in the balance of the loan portfolio, decreases in net charge offs, and a decrease in the qualitative factor adjustment. As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.07 million at December 31, 2019, representing 0.73% of total loans, as compared to $2.54 million, or 0.85% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $339,000, as compared to $313,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, noninterest expense was $3.02 million, as compared to $2.94 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018. The primary contributors to the $0.08 million increase, when compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 were increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting and other professional fees, data processing and item processing services and loan collection costs, offset by decreases in FDIC insurance premiums due to the application of small bank assessment credits.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, income tax expense was $137,000 compared with $58,000 for the same period a year earlier. The effective tax rate was 20.3%, compared with 15.9% for the same period a year ago. The 4.4% increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the sale, call and maturity of tax-advantaged municipal securities.

For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $1.60 million, as compared to net income of $1.58 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 totaled $12.6 million, as compared to $12.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. Average earning-asset balances decreased $15 million to $371 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $386 million for the same period of 2018. Competitive loan origination pressures as well as a declining interest rate environment drove the decrease in average interest-earning asset balances.

Net interest margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was 3.39%, as compared to 3.26% for the same period of 2018, an increase of 0.13%. Lower average balances and higher yields on interest-earning assets combined with lower cost of funds were the primary drivers of the results. The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $15 million while the yield increased 0.10%. The cost of funds decreased 0.02% from 0.57% to 0.55% primarily due to the $6 million reduction in borrowed funds year-over-year.

The negative provision for loan losses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $115,000, as compared to a provision of $856,000 for the same period of 2018. The decrease for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was primarily driven by $544,000 decrease in net loan charge offs year-over-year, $13.7 million decrease in loan balances and 0.13% decrease in the qualitative factor adjustment. As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.07 million at December 31, 2019, representing 0.73% of total loans, as compared to $2.54 million, or 0.85% of total loans for the same period of 2018.

Noninterest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $1.30 million, as compared to $1.52 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. The decrease for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was primarily driven by $308,000 gain on redemptions of BOLI policies recognized in 2018.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, noninterest expense was $11.9 million, as compared to $11.5 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018. The primary contributors to the $0.4 million increase, when compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 were increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, and legal, accounting and other professional fees, partially offset by decreases in data processing and item processing services and FDIC insurance premiums due to the application of small bank assessment credits.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, income tax expense was $452,000 compared with $130,000 for the same period a year earlier. The effective tax rate was 22.0%, compared with 7.6% for the same period a year ago. The 14.4% increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the sale, call and maturity of tax-advantaged municipal securities.





Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 2,420 $ 3,678 $ 2,605 Interest bearing deposits with banks and federal funds sold 10,870 15,893 13,349 Cash and Cash Equivalents 13,290 19,571 15,954 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 71,486 64,817 81,572 Restricted equity securities, at cost 1,437 1,225 2,481 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 284,738 283,889 299,120 Less: Allowance for loan losses (2,066 ) (2,307 ) (2,541 ) Loans, net 282,672 281,582 296,579 Real estate acquired through foreclosure 705 705 705 Premises and equipment, net 3,761 3,820 3,106 Bank owned life insurance 8,023 7,982 7,860 Deferred tax assets, net 672 1,013 1,392 Accrued interest receivable 961 976 1,198 Accrued taxes receivable 1,221 982 1,177 Prepaid expenses 406 557 466 Other assets 308 208 556 Total Assets $ 384,942 $ 383,438 $ 413,046 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 107,158 $ 111,453 $ 101,369 Interest-bearing deposits 214,282 213,813 221,084 Total Deposits 321,440 325,266 322,453 Short-term borrowings 25,000 20,000 55,000 Defined pension liability 317 311 285 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,505 2,493 1,257 Total Liabilities 349,262 348,070 378,995 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,827,473, 2,824,412, and 2,814,157 shares as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. 2,827 2,824 2,814 Additional paid-in capital 10,525 10,495 10,401 Retained earnings 22,537 22,280 22,066 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (209 ) (231 ) (1,230 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 35,680 35,368 34,051 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 384,942 $ 383,438 $ 413,046

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

(unaudited) 2018

(unaudited) 2019

(unaudited) 2018

(audited) Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,204 $ 3,249 $ 12,747 $ 12,348 Interest and dividends on securities 368 515 1,429 2,100 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 68 80 338 245 Total Interest Income 3,640 3,844 14,514 14,693 Interest expense Interest on deposits 348 352 1,349 1,348 Interest on short-term borrowings 112 247 578 754 Total Interest Expense 460 599 1,927 2,102 Net Interest Income 3,180 3,245 12,587 12,591 Provision for loan losses (180 ) 256 (115 ) 856 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,360 2,989 12,702 11,735 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 68 61 255 248 Other fees and commissions 230 210 874 774 Gains on redemption of BOLI policies - - - 308 Gain on securities sold - - 3 - Income on life insurance 41 42 163 172 Gain on sale of OREO - - - 15 Total Noninterest Income 339 313 1,295 1,517 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,685 1,513 6,826 6,593 Occupancy and equipment expenses 389 320 1,429 1,170 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 261 196 1,056 917 Data processing and item processing services 203 160 531 614 FDIC insurance costs 16 127 131 314 Advertising and marketing related expenses 28 39 107 104 Loan collection costs 45 (8 ) 107 145 Telephone costs 62 72 244 253 Other expenses 334 518 1,515 1,429 Total Noninterest Expenses 3,023 2,937 11,946 11,539 Income before income taxes 676 365 2,051 1,713 Income tax expense 137 58 452 130 Net income $ 539 $ 307 $ 1,599 $ 1,583 Basic and diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.19 $ 0.11 $ 0.57 $ 0.56

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the year ended December, 2019 (unaudited) and 2018 (dollars in thousands) Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Stock Capital Earnings (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 2,801 $ 10,267 $ 21,605 $ (631 ) $ 34,042 Net income - - 1,583 - 1,583 Cash dividends, $0.40 per share - - (1,122 ) - (1,122 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 13 134 - - 147 Other comprehensive loss - - - (599 ) (599 ) Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 2,814 $ 10,401 $ 22,066 $ (1,230 ) $ 34,051 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Stock Capital Earnings (Loss)/Income

Equity Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 2,814 $ 10,401 $ 22,066 $ (1,230 ) $ 34,051 Net income - - 1,599 - 1,599 Cash dividends, $0.40 per share - - (1,128 ) - (1,128 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 13 124 - - 137 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,021 1,021 Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 2,827 $ 10,525 $ 22,537 $ (209 ) $ 35,680

THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE CAPITAL RATIOS (dollars in thousands) To Be Well Capitalized Under To Be Considered

Prompt Corrective Adequately Capitalized

Action Provisions Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio As of December 31, 2019: (unaudited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 35,693 12.47 % $ 12,878 4.50 % $ 18,602 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,797 13.21 % $ 22,895 8.00 % $ 28,619 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 35,693 12.47 % $ 17,171 6.00 % $ 22,895 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 35,693 9.26 % $ 15,414 4.00 % $ 19,268 5.00 % As of September 30, 2019: (unaudited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 35,216 12.36 % $ 12,822 4.50 % $ 18,520 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,561 13.18 % $ 22,794 8.00 % $ 28,493 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 35,216 12.36 % $ 17,096 6.00 % $ 22,794 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 35,216 9.26 % $ 15,215 4.00 % $ 19,019 5.00 % As of December 31, 2018: (audited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 34,778 12.27 % $ 12,757 4.50 % $ 18,427 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,354 13.18 % $ 22,679 8.00 % $ 28,349 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 34,778 12.27 % $ 17,009 6.00 % $ 22,679 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 34,778 8.52 % $ 16,330 4.00 % $ 20,413 5.00 %

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31,

December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Financial Data Assets $ 384,942 $ 383,438 $ 413,046 $ 384,942 $ 413,046 Investment securities 71,486 64,817 81,572 71,486 81,572 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 284,738 283,889 299,120 284,738 299,120 Allowance for loan losses 2,066 2,307 2,541 2,066 2,541 Deposits 321,440 325,266 322,453 321,440 322,453 Borrowings 25,000 20,000 55,000 25,000 55,000 Stockholders' equity 35,680 35,368 34,051 35,680 34,051 Net income 539 606 307 1,599 1,583 Average Balances Assets $ 385,603 $ 380,852 $ 409,314 $ 387,315 $ 401,494 Investment securities 68,245 61,456 85,055 65,315 89,351 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 286,427 286,944 297,791 292,076 286,702 Deposits 327,048 322,893 332,284 324,565 335,167 Borrowings 20,323 20,000 42,748 25,573 31,595 Stockholders' equity 35,602 35,489 33,106 35,104 33,777 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.55 % 0.63 % 0.30 % 0.41 % 0.39 % Annualized return on average equity 6.00 % 6.77 % 3.68 % 4.55 % 4.69 % Net interest margin 3.42 % 3.43 % 3.26 % 3.39 % 3.26 % Dividend payout ratio 52 % 47 % 91 % 71 % 71 % Book value per share $ 12.62 $ 12.52 $ 12.10 $ 12.62 $ 12.10 Basic and diluted net income per share 0.19 0.21 0.11 0.57 0.56 Cash dividends declared per share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.40 0.40 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,826,408 2,823,271 2,813,045 2,821,608 2,808,031 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.73 % 0.81 % 0.85 % 0.73 % 0.85 % Nonperforming loans to avg. loans 1.45 % 1.55 % 0.73 % 1.42 % 0.76 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans 49.8 % 54.3 % 128.7 % 49.8 % 128.7 % Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.23 % 0.12 % 0.32 % Capital Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.47 % 12.36 % 12.27 % 12.47 % 12.27 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 12.47 % 12.36 % 12.27 % 12.47 % 12.27 % Leverage Ratio 9.26 % 9.26 % 8.52 % 9.26 % 8.52 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.21 % 13.18 % 13.18 % 13.21 % 13.18 %

For further information contact: Jeffrey D. Harris, Chief Financial Officer 410-768-8883 jdharris@bogb.net 106 Padfield Blvd Glen Burnie, MD 21061



