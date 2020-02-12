There were 613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,373 in the last 365 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- GLEN BURNIE, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net income of $0.54 million, or $0.19 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $0.31 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Bancorp reported net income of $1.60 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.58 million, or $0.56 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2018.  Net loans decreased by $13.9 million, or 4.69% during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, compared to an increase of $27.6 million, or 10.24% during the same period of 2018.  At December 31, 2019, Bancorp had total assets of $384.9 million.  Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, paid its 110th consecutive quarterly dividend on January 31, 2020.

During 2018, the Company conducted a periodic review of the estimated direct cost to originate loans resulting in a change to the estimated materiality of these costs.  As a result, the Company began recognizing certain direct loan origination costs over the life of the related loan as a reduction of the loan’s yield by the interest method based on the contractual term of the loan.  In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a reduction of noninterest expense and an increase in loan balances of $375,000, and reduced loan balances and loan interest income by $51,000 due to the amortization of deferred costs.  The effect of these adjustments increased income before taxes for the three- and twelve-months periods ended December 31, 2018 by $324,000 and increased net income by $300,000 or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

“Although our net interest margin was negatively impacted by the three Federal Reserve federal funds rate decreases that occurred in the third and fourth quarters of 2019, our fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations and highlighted by continued positive momentum,” stated John D. Long, President and CEO.  “We continue to invest in technology systems that allow us to remain competitive in the rapidly changing technology environment.  As such, our strong fundamental performance was partially offset by the significant technology and infrastructure investments made across the Company.  We completed the first phase of our technology infrastructure transformation in November 2019, and Phase II enhancements are on-track for a mid-2020 implementation.  We are encouraged that these investments represent a foundation for sustainable growth as we move forward into the new decade.  Completion of this initial phase is expected to result in lower noninterest expenses and an improving efficiency ratio beginning in the second half of 2020 and beyond.  We continue to grow our business organically and diversify our loan portfolio.  Our loan originators, retail branches and treasury management team are focused on increasing commercial deposits from existing clients and acquiring new client relationships.”

“While the competitive landscape is intense, our continued growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength demonstrate our ability to continue to deliver value to our shareholders.  We remain confident in our Company’s progress as we move forward,” continued Mr. Long.  “Headquartered in the dynamic Northern Anne Arundel County market, we remain deeply committed to serving the financial needs of the community through the development of new loan and deposit products.”

Highlights for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2019

The low interest rate environment and yield-curve inversion in 2019 caused by three 25 basis point rate decreases in the benchmark rate by the Federal Reserve negatively impacted Bancorp’s organic growth strategy resulting in a $28.1 million, or 6.80% decrease in total assets year-over-year.  The effect of the lower interest rate environment on the net interest margin was somewhat mitigated by managing loan and deposit pricing strategies and adjusting the investment portfolio composition and pro-active reduction of high cost wholesale funding.  Bancorp has strong liquidity and capital positions that provide ample capacity for future growth, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 13.21% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 13.18% for the same period of 2018.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was 0.55%, as compared to 0.30% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.  Return on average equity for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was 6.00%, as compared to 3.68% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.  Return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 0.41%, as compared to 0.39% for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 4.55%, as compared to 4.69% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $12.62 at December 31, 2019, as compared to $12.10 per share at December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels.  The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 12.47% at December 31, 2019, as compared to 12.27% at December 31, 2018.  Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $384.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $28.1 million or 6.80%, from $413.0 million at December 31, 2018.  Investment securities were $71.5 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $10.1 million or 12.38%, from $81.6 million at December 31, 2018.  Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $284.7 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $14.4 million or 4.81%, from $299.1 million at December 31, 2018.  Net deferred tax assets decreased $0.7 million or 51.76%, from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 primarily due to the increase in fair value of securities available for sale. 

Total deposits were $321.4 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $1.1 million or 0.34%, from $322.5 million at December 31, 2018.  Noninterest-bearing deposits were $107.2 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $5.8 million or 5.72%, from $101.4 million at December 31, 2018.  Interest-bearing deposits were $214.3 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $6.8 million or 3.08%, from $221.1 million at December 31, 2018.  Total borrowings were $25.0 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $30.0 million or 54.55%, from $55.0 million at December 31, 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $35.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.6 million or 4.69%, from $34.1 million at December 31, 2018.  The $1.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with net unrealized losses on the available for sale bond portfolio, 2019 retained earnings and stock issuances under the dividend reinvestment program, offset by unrealized losses on interest rate swap contracts drove the increase in stockholders’ equity.

Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned, represented 1.26% of total assets at December 31, 2019, as compared to 0.70% for the same period of 2018.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $0.54 million, as compared to $0.31 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 totaled $3.18 million, as compared to $3.24 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.  Average earning-asset balances decreased $26 million to $369 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $395 million for the same period of 2018.  Competitive loan origination pressures as well as a declining interest rate environment drove the decrease in average interest-earning asset balances.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was 3.42%, as compared to 3.26% for the same period of 2018, an increase of 0.16%.  Lower average balances and higher yields on interest-earning assets combined with lower cost of funds were the primary drivers of the results.  The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $26 million while the yield increased 0.06%.  The cost of funds decreased 0.10% from 0.63% to 0.53% primarily due to the $21 million reduction in borrowed funds year-over-year.

The negative provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $180,000, as compared to a provision of $256,000 for the same period of 2018.  The decrease for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 primarily reflects a decrease in the balance of the loan portfolio, decreases in net charge offs, and a decrease in the qualitative factor adjustment.  As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.07 million at December 31, 2019, representing 0.73% of total loans, as compared to $2.54 million, or 0.85% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $339,000, as compared to $313,000 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.  

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, noninterest expense was $3.02 million, as compared to $2.94 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2018.  The primary contributors to the $0.08 million increase, when compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2018 were increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting and other professional fees, data processing and item processing services and loan collection costs, offset by decreases in FDIC insurance premiums due to the application of small bank assessment credits.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, income tax expense was $137,000 compared with $58,000 for the same period a year earlier.  The effective tax rate was 20.3%, compared with 15.9% for the same period a year ago.  The 4.4% increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the sale, call and maturity of tax-advantaged municipal securities.

For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $1.60 million, as compared to net income of $1.58 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 totaled $12.6 million, as compared to $12.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.  Average earning-asset balances decreased $15 million to $371 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $386 million for the same period of 2018.  Competitive loan origination pressures as well as a declining interest rate environment drove the decrease in average interest-earning asset balances.

Net interest margin for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was 3.39%, as compared to 3.26% for the same period of 2018, an increase of 0.13%.  Lower average balances and higher yields on interest-earning assets combined with lower cost of funds were the primary drivers of the results.  The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $15 million while the yield increased 0.10%.  The cost of funds decreased 0.02% from 0.57% to 0.55% primarily due to the $6 million reduction in borrowed funds year-over-year.

The negative provision for loan losses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $115,000, as compared to a provision of $856,000 for the same period of 2018.  The decrease for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was primarily driven by $544,000 decrease in net loan charge offs year-over-year, $13.7 million decrease in loan balances and 0.13% decrease in the qualitative factor adjustment.  As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.07 million at December 31, 2019, representing 0.73% of total loans, as compared to $2.54 million, or 0.85% of total loans for the same period of 2018.

Noninterest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was $1.30 million, as compared to $1.52 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.  The decrease for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019 was primarily driven by $308,000 gain on redemptions of BOLI policies recognized in 2018.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, noninterest expense was $11.9 million, as compared to $11.5 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018.  The primary contributors to the $0.4 million increase, when compared to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 were increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, and legal, accounting and other professional fees, partially offset by decreases in data processing and item processing services and FDIC insurance premiums due to the application of small bank assessment credits.  

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2019, income tax expense was $452,000 compared with $130,000 for the same period a year earlier.  The effective tax rate was 22.0%, compared with 7.6% for the same period a year ago.  The 14.4% increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the sale, call and maturity of tax-advantaged municipal securities.


Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland.  Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County.  The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.  The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans.  The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers.  Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.  These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions.  Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true.  For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

         
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS          
(dollars in thousands)          
           
           
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2019       2019       2018  
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 2,420     $ 3,678     $ 2,605  
Interest bearing deposits with banks and federal funds sold   10,870       15,893       13,349  
  Cash and Cash Equivalents   13,290       19,571       15,954  
           
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   71,486       64,817       81,572  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   1,437       1,225       2,481  
           
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs   284,738       283,889       299,120  
 Less: Allowance for loan losses   (2,066 )     (2,307 )     (2,541 )
  Loans, net   282,672       281,582       296,579  
           
Real estate acquired through foreclosure   705       705       705  
Premises and equipment, net   3,761       3,820       3,106  
Bank owned life insurance   8,023       7,982       7,860  
Deferred tax assets, net   672       1,013       1,392  
Accrued interest receivable   961       976       1,198  
Accrued taxes receivable   1,221       982       1,177  
Prepaid expenses   406       557       466  
Other assets   308       208       556  
  Total Assets $ 384,942     $ 383,438     $ 413,046  
           
LIABILITIES          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 107,158     $ 111,453     $ 101,369  
Interest-bearing deposits   214,282       213,813       221,084  
  Total Deposits   321,440       325,266       322,453  
           
Short-term borrowings   25,000       20,000       55,000  
Defined pension liability   317       311       285  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   2,505       2,493       1,257  
  Total Liabilities   349,262       348,070       378,995  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,827,473, 2,824,412, and 2,814,157 shares as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.          
  2,827       2,824       2,814  
Additional paid-in capital   10,525       10,495       10,401  
Retained earnings   22,537       22,280       22,066  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (209 )     (231 )     (1,230 )
  Total Stockholders' Equity   35,680       35,368       34,051  
  Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 384,942     $ 383,438     $ 413,046  
           

 

     
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME    
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    
                 
                 
      Three Months Ended December 31,     Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2019
(unaudited)		   2018
(unaudited)		   2019
(unaudited)		   2018
(audited)
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 3,204     $ 3,249     $ 12,747     $ 12,348
Interest and dividends on securities     368       515       1,429       2,100
Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold     68       80       338       245
  Total Interest Income     3,640       3,844       14,514       14,693
                 
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits     348       352       1,349       1,348
Interest on short-term borrowings     112       247       578       754
  Total Interest Expense     460       599       1,927       2,102
                 
  Net Interest Income     3,180       3,245       12,587       12,591
Provision for loan losses     (180 )     256       (115 )     856
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses     3,360       2,989       12,702       11,735
                 
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts     68       61       255       248
Other fees and commissions     230       210       874       774
Gains on redemption of BOLI policies     -       -       -       308
Gain on securities sold     -       -       3       -
Income on life insurance     41       42       163       172
Gain on sale of OREO     -       -       -       15
  Total Noninterest Income     339       313       1,295       1,517
                 
Noninterest expenses                
Salary and employee benefits     1,685       1,513       6,826       6,593
Occupancy and equipment expenses     389       320       1,429       1,170
Legal, accounting and other professional fees     261       196       1,056       917
Data processing and item processing services     203       160       531       614
FDIC insurance costs     16       127       131       314
Advertising and marketing related expenses     28       39       107       104
Loan collection costs     45       (8 )     107       145
Telephone costs     62       72       244       253
Other expenses     334       518       1,515       1,429
  Total Noninterest Expenses     3,023       2,937       11,946       11,539
                 
Income before income taxes     676       365       2,051       1,713
Income tax expense     137       58       452       130
                 
  Net income   $ 539     $ 307     $ 1,599     $ 1,583
                 
Basic and diluted net income per share of common stock   $ 0.19     $ 0.11     $ 0.57     $ 0.56
                 

 

           
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the year ended December, 2019 (unaudited) and 2018        
(dollars in thousands)                  
                   
                   
              Accumulated    
      Additional       Other   Total
  Common   Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive   Stockholders'
  Stock   Capital   Earnings   (Loss)   Equity
Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 2,801   $ 10,267   $ 21,605     $ (631 )   $ 34,042  
                   
Net income   -     -     1,583       -       1,583  
Cash dividends, $0.40 per share   -     -     (1,122 )     -       (1,122 )
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan   13     134     -       -       147  
Other comprehensive loss   -     -     -       (599 )     (599 )
Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 2,814   $ 10,401   $ 22,066     $ (1,230 )   $ 34,051  
                   
                   
              Accumulated    
      Additional       Other   Total
  Common   Paid-in   Retained   Comprehensive   Stockholders'
  Stock   Capital   Earnings   (Loss)/Income
 		  Equity
Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 2,814   $ 10,401   $ 22,066     $ (1,230 )   $ 34,051  
                   
Net income   -     -     1,599       -       1,599  
Cash dividends, $0.40 per share   -     -     (1,128 )     -       (1,128 )
Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan   13     124     -       -       137  
Other comprehensive income   -     -     -       1,021       1,021  
Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 2,827   $ 10,525   $ 22,537     $ (209 )   $ 35,680  
                   

 

                 
THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE                
CAPITAL RATIOS                      
(dollars in thousands)                      
                       
                       
                    To Be Well
                    Capitalized Under
           To Be Considered
 		    Prompt Corrective
           Adequately Capitalized
 		    Action Provisions
  Amount Ratio   Amount Ratio   Amount Ratio
As of December 31, 2019:                      
(unaudited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 35,693 12.47 %   $ 12,878 4.50 %   $ 18,602 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,797 13.21 %   $ 22,895 8.00 %   $ 28,619 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 35,693 12.47 %   $ 17,171 6.00 %   $ 22,895 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage $ 35,693 9.26 %   $ 15,414 4.00 %   $ 19,268 5.00 %
                       
As of September 30, 2019:                    
(unaudited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 35,216 12.36 %   $ 12,822 4.50 %   $ 18,520 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,561 13.18 %   $ 22,794 8.00 %   $ 28,493 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 35,216 12.36 %   $ 17,096 6.00 %   $ 22,794 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage $ 35,216 9.26 %   $ 15,215 4.00 %   $ 19,019 5.00 %
                       
As of December 31, 2018:                      
(audited)                      
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 34,778 12.27 %   $ 12,757 4.50 %   $ 18,427 6.50 %
Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,354 13.18 %   $ 22,679 8.00 %   $ 28,349 10.00 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 34,778 12.27 %   $ 17,009 6.00 %   $ 22,679 8.00 %
Tier 1 Leverage $ 34,778 8.52 %   $ 16,330 4.00 %   $ 20,413 5.00 %
                       

 

         
GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY        
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA                
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)        
                     
                     
    Three Months Ended   Year Ended Year Ended
           
    December 31,   September 30,    December 31,
 		  December 31,  December 31,
      2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
    (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
 		  (unaudited)
 		  (audited)
                     
Financial Data                    
Assets   $ 384,942     $ 383,438     $ 413,046     $ 384,942     $ 413,046  
Investment securities     71,486       64,817       81,572       71,486       81,572  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)   284,738       283,889       299,120       284,738       299,120  
Allowance for loan losses     2,066       2,307       2,541       2,066       2,541  
Deposits     321,440       325,266       322,453       321,440       322,453  
Borrowings     25,000       20,000       55,000       25,000       55,000  
Stockholders' equity     35,680       35,368       34,051       35,680       34,051  
Net income     539       606       307       1,599       1,583  
                     
Average Balances                    
Assets   $ 385,603     $ 380,852     $ 409,314     $ 387,315     $ 401,494  
Investment securities     68,245       61,456       85,055       65,315       89,351  
Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs)   286,427       286,944       297,791       292,076       286,702  
Deposits     327,048       322,893       332,284       324,565       335,167  
Borrowings     20,323       20,000       42,748       25,573       31,595  
Stockholders' equity     35,602       35,489       33,106       35,104       33,777  
                     
Performance Ratios                    
Annualized return on average assets   0.55 %     0.63 %     0.30 %     0.41 %     0.39 %
Annualized return on average equity   6.00 %     6.77 %     3.68 %     4.55 %     4.69 %
Net interest margin     3.42 %     3.43 %     3.26 %     3.39 %     3.26 %
Dividend payout ratio     52 %     47 %     91 %     71 %     71 %
Book value per share   $ 12.62     $ 12.52     $ 12.10     $ 12.62     $ 12.10  
Basic and diluted net income per share     0.19       0.21       0.11       0.57       0.56  
Cash dividends declared per share     0.10       0.10       0.10       0.40       0.40  
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding     2,826,408       2,823,271       2,813,045       2,821,608       2,808,031  
                     
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Allowance for loan losses to loans     0.73 %     0.81 %     0.85 %     0.73 %     0.85 %
Nonperforming loans to avg. loans     1.45 %     1.55 %     0.73 %     1.42 %     0.76 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans     49.8 %     54.3 %     128.7 %     49.8 %     128.7 %
Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans     0.09 %     0.02 %     0.23 %     0.12 %     0.32 %
                     
Capital Ratios                    
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital     12.47 %     12.36 %     12.27 %     12.47 %     12.27 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio     12.47 %     12.36 %     12.27 %     12.47 %     12.27 %
Leverage Ratio     9.26 %     9.26 %     8.52 %     9.26 %     8.52 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio     13.21 %     13.18 %     13.18 %     13.21 %     13.18 %
                      
For further information contact:

Jeffrey D. Harris, Chief Financial Officer
410-768-8883
jdharris@bogb.net
106 Padfield Blvd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Primary Logo

