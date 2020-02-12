French President visits Angola in May

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 12 - The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will visit Angola next May, announced today (Wednesday), in Luanda, the French ambassador to the country, Sylvain Itté. ,

The confirmation was given by the French diplomat, at the end of an audience that the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, granted to the Special Adviser to the French Presidency for Africa, Franck Paris.

Speaking to the press, Sylvain Itté did not advance the likely dates of the visit, but stressed that the matter was also raised in today's meeting.

The trip by the French statesman should take place a year after the Angolan counterpart paid an official visit to France in 2019.

France was the first European country that João Lourenço officially visited, after taking office as President of the Republic of Angola, on 26 September 2017.

Macron's Message

During today's meeting, Angolan statesman, João Lourenço, received a message from the French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, in which the strengthening of friendship and bilateral cooperation is emphasized.

The message was delivered by the special advisor, Franck Paris. Angola-France cooperation

Diplomatic relations between the two states were established in February 1976.

The bases for bilateral cooperation were created in 1982, with the signing of the General Cooperation Agreement.

The two countries share diverse economic interests.

Bilateral trade reached 1.4 billion euros in 2013. In 2014, imports from France to Angola reached an estimated value of 770 million euros. Imports are basically made up of equipment for use in the oil industry, food products and various consumer goods.

Angola exports crude oil to France. The French company Total became the first oil operator in Angola, with a daily production of around 650,000 barrels per day.

The two countries have strong cultural and scientific cooperation, especially in the field of higher education.

This cooperation was reinforced by signing the agreement between the Government of Angola and France in the field of Higher Education and staff training, valid for five years, signed on 29 April 2014.

Statistical data indicate that the French community in Angola is estimated at three thousand residents, while the Angolan community in France is around fifteen thousand.

