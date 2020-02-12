NorthState Shareholders Vote to Approve Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Segra

/EIN News/ -- HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North State Telecommunications Corporation (NorthState), a fiber optic network, cloud and IT services and cybersecurity provider, today announced that holders of NorthState’s Class A common stock overwhelmingly approved the proposed merger of NorthState with a subsidiary of Segra at a special meeting of NorthState shareholders held earlier today. Segra is one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the eastern U.S.

The voting results indicate that 99.1% of votes cast were in favor of the merger agreement, representing 88.0% of NorthState’s outstanding voting shares.

As previously announced on December 9, 2019, Segra will pay $80.00 in cash per share for both Class A and Class B of NorthState’s common stock, which, inclusive of indebtedness, represents an enterprise value of approximately $240 million.

Royster Tucker III, president and chief executive officer of NorthState, said, “We are very pleased with our shareholders’ enthusiastic approval of the merger and our progress towards beginning an exciting new chapter for NorthState as part of Segra.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the second or third quarter of 2020 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

About NorthState

NorthState is a technology company focused on inspiring the Internet-driven lifestyle through high-touch experiences. Its fiber-delivered, ultrafast Internet and Internet-driven applications enable residential customers and businesses to efficiently and securely take advantage of the Internet. Through its Technology Solutions business unit, NorthState provides data center colocation, customized cloud and IT solutions, managed disaster recovery services, cybersecurity, managed security and unified communications. For more information, visit northstate.net.

About Segra

Segra is one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network of more than 23,000 miles that connects more than 9,000 on-net locations and six data centers throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, and healthcare organizations. In addition, Segra delivers high-speed, fiber-based integrated telecommunications services to residential and business customers in rural Virginia under the Lumos Networks brand name. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.

