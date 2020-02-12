AMERICA’S CAR-MART, INC. ADDED TO S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX

/EIN News/ --

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and fiducially viable.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on S&P indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

About America's Car-Mart, Inc.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (the Company) operates automotive dealerships in eleven states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, Inc., including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com .

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. was named to the Forbes 2019 America’s Best Mid-Size Employers list for two consecutive years and has sold over 650,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.





Jeffrey A. Williams, President and CEO (479) 464-9944 or Vickie D. Judy, CFO (479) 464-9944



