This Valentine’s Day, Show Your Feet Some Love

/EIN News/ -- Rosemont, Ill., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The average person takes approximately 10,000 steps per day and each step puts 2-3 times the force of your body weight on your feet. It’s important to show your feet extra love and there’s no better day to do so than Valentine’s Day. Follow these self-care tips from the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) and foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons.

1. Keep Your Feet and Ankles Flexible

“Maintaining good mobility in the feet and ankles can prevent painful conditions like sprains and allow you to stay active,” explains foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Kelly K. Hynes, MD, from the University of Chicago Medical Center. Stretching your feet regularly can help improve your flexibility and relieve pain. Visit FootCareMD for simple exercises you can do to keep your feet flexible.

2. Find the Right Fit

Valentine’s Day may be a good reason to treat yourself to a new pair of shoes. When shopping for the perfect pair, keep in mind that they should fit properly to avoid foot problems like bunions, corns, calluses, hammertoes, and plantar fasciitis. Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Jason P. Tartaglione, MD, from Ortho Rhode Island in Warwick, recommends stiff-soled shoes that accommodate the size, width, and shape of your foot. Avoid shoes that are too narrow and rub against your foot.

Follow the “10 Points of Proper Shoe Fit” developed by foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to ensure your new shoes protect your feet and cushion your body weight.

3. Inspect Your Feet for Changes

By examining your feet on a regular basis, you can be sure to catch any problems early on. As you get older, the tendons and ligaments in your feet stretch, which may result in normal changes, such as your foot becoming wider, longer, and flatter. There are abnormal changes that Drs. Hynes and Tartaglione advise patients look out for, however. If you experience loss of sensation in your feet, skin changes, or pain that is not associated with an injury or does not go away with rest, make an appointment with a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon.

4. Eat for Your Feet

Did you know that what you eat could affect your feet? Whether you’re planning a lavish Valentine’s Day dinner at a restaurant or cooking an epic meal for one, make sure to monitor your salt intake. According to Dr. Hynes, a high-sodium diet can cause your feet and ankles to swell and lead to pain and discomfort. Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons also recommend incorporating calcium-rich foods and plenty of vitamin D into your diet to decrease your risk of fractures.

For more information on foot and ankle health, visit FootCareMD.org. This recently redesigned website features more than 100 articles on foot and ankle conditions and treatments written and reviewed by foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons. Explore helpful how-to articles on caring for your feet or locate a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon near you with the "Find a Surgeon" search tool.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

