Sunwing recognized as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Top Canadian Wholesaler/Tour Operator Partner

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing was recently named Norwegian Cruise Line ’s Wholesaler/Tour Operator Partner of the Year. Each year, the popular cruise line recognizes its top Canadian travel partners with awards across a variety of categories.



Norwegian Cruise Line’s National Director of Sales for Canada, Derek Lloyd congratulated the tour operator for this award, “Sunwing has been a great partner for Norwegian Cruise Line for many years now, and 2019 was our best ever. Their dedication of putting together a great value package including a Norwegian Cruise, Sunwing flight and transfers makes it simple for Canadians who want a one-stop-shopping package to get away from our winters!”

Sunwing’s Vice President of USA and Cruises, Reg Mendes, commented on the news, “We’re honoured to have been recognized as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Canadian Wholesaler/Tour Operator Partner of the Year. Since Sunwing started offering cruise packages with NCL in 2015, their signature Freestyle Cruising® concept has become a favourite amongst Canadian sun-seekers.”

Travellers looking to set sail this winter can choose from cruise packages on board the Norwegian Escape , with departures from Toronto, Montreal, Moncton and Quebec City; and the Norwegian Encore , with packages from Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City. From now until February 19, 2020, guests can save up to $780 per couple on Norwegian Encore cruise packages departing from Toronto and March 1, 2020, and March 8, 2020.

All Sunwing cruise packages include round-trip flights on board Sunwing Airlines with award-winning inflight service, transfers from the pier to the airport, accommodations and all meals on board.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Along with providing their customers with a host of exclusive perks at preferred resorts, the tour operator also works closely with leading cruise lines to offer fly, cruise and stay packages. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine**, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the new World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford.

**Service may be unavailable on select flights.

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Goldrick

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Sunwing Vacations

1-800-387-5602 | media@sunwing.ca

https://www.facebook.com/SunwingVacations

https://twitter.com/SunwingVacay

https://www.instagram.com/sunwingvacations

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzjZ-lcuaqBQH7Sq0u3ru7A

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea98ac7c-eb3b-496b-b57d-bf2f0d5c75db

Sunwing recognized as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Top Canadian Wholesaler/Tour Operator Partner From left to right: Derek Lloyd, Norwegian Cruise Line National Director of Sales - Canada; Kristin Bell, Sunwing Product Specialist, USA & Cruise Division; and Reg Mendes, Sunwing's Vice President of USA and Cruises



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.