High Density Mobile Traffic Simulation across LTE, UMTS, & GPRS Networks

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their High Density GTP Traffic Simulator referred to as 'PacketLoad' . It can simulate a massive number of subscribers (up to 500,000) and a high density of mobile data traffic (up to 40 Gbps) to stress or load test 3G/4G networks.



“As network traffic increases, various elements within a wireless network (including switches, routers, gateways, etc.) can introduce various impairments such as errors, excessive delay, congestion, blocking, loss, and degraded quality. Their ability to handle large traffic requires proper test and verification methods. Simulating high volumes of mobile data traffic facilitates an analysis of these network elements as a function of traffic intensity and traffic type (e.g. Voice, Fax, Data, Video)”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications Inc.



He further added, “For such test requirements, we can now use GL's MAPS™ Server with PacketLoad appliance. This appliance can generate a massive number of UEs (up to 500,000) along with a high volume of mobile GTP-C (control plane), GTP-U (user plane) and packet traffic for up to 4 Gbps or 40 Gbps capacity to load / stress test core UMTS/LTE networks. The appliance can generate different combinations of TCP/HTTP and UDP traffic from both ends of the network. This helps to evaluate end-to-end core network performance with variable signalling and traffic parameters.”

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact:

