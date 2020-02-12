Ambassador Sun Gongyi Meets with Prime Minister of Mauritius

Ambassador Sun Gongyi informed Prime Minister Jugnauth of the latest situation of the pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus in China and the progress made by the Chinese government in taking responsible and effective measures, saying that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government and people have the confidence and capability to overcome various difficulties and finally overcome the abrupt and unexpected outbreak. Although the WHO declared the outbreak an "public health emergency of international concern", it was not directed at China. There was no reason to take unnecessary measures to interfere with international travel and trade. It is hoped that Mauritius can fully follow and respect WHO's professional recommendations when formulating its defense control measure.

Prime Minister Jugnauth spoke highly of the Chinese government's decisive and powerful measures to fight the outbreak, expressing his gratitude for its efforts to ensure the safety of the Mauritian citizens in China and the facilities provided for their normal travel and life. Prime Minister Jugnauth said that China and Mauritius have profound friendship, convinced that the Chinese government and people will definitely overcome the difficulties and resume normal production and life soon. Prime Minister Jugnauth underscored that the temporary policies and measures adopted by the Mauritian government to prevent and control the outbreak are only for the occasion of the outbreak and will be adjusted at any time according to the evolvement of the situation.

The two sides also exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in other fields.



