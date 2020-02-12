SMART Modular Launches DDR4-3200 32GB Low Profile Industrial Mini-DIMMs

Ideal solution for ruggedized telecom and networking applications requiring high-density in a small form factor exposed to harsh environmental conditions.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Modular Technologies, Inc. , a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH), and a leader in specialty memory, storage and hybrid solutions, including memory modules, Flash memory cards and other solid state storage products, today announced its lineup of DDR4-3200 32GB Low Profile industrial Mini-DIMMs. SMART has several new 32GB Mini-DIMMs which include ULP (Ultra Low Profile) and VLP (Very Low Profile) with registered and unbuffered ECC options to meet a wide range of use cases. SMART has been providing Mini-DIMM support for many years, offering customers long-term support as well as a solid roadmap of new higher-density, higher-speed options.



SMART’s DDR4-3200 32GB industrial Mini-DIMMs undergo stringent in-house environmental temperature screening to operate between -40°C to +85°C which makes SMART’s DDR4 Mini-DIMMs an ideal solution for telecom and networking equipment being deployed under harsh operating conditions. Customized ruggedizing features can be added, such as conformal coating and anti-sulfur resistors to protect against toxic operating conditions or underfill for excessive vibration, all to allow reliable, long-term system operation.

DDR4 Mini-DIMMs are designed with more power and ground pins compared to SO-DIMMs. Mini-DIMMs are JEDEC-standard, an industry standard which SMART originally helped to develop. The extra power and ground pins ensure robust system operation under harsh conditions. Systems with Mini-DIMMs often go through NEBS compliance testing, ensuring conformance of a network product to the requirements of the Network Equipment Building System (NEBS) standard. Compliance to this standard indicates that a network product or telecommunications equipment performs at its optimum capacity.

SMART’s high-density industrial Mini-DIMM are offered in ULP height (17.78mm) and VLP height (18.75mm) to accommodate a wide variety of system board height requirements. Mini-DIMMs are supported by connectors from Molex and Foxconn, allowing Mini-DIMMs to be either mounted vertically, angled at 22.5°, or at a right angle to the system board. They also have robust latching mechanisms designed for a seven or more year product lifecycle. Mini-DIMMs are one of the most versatile memory solutions being used today for leading-edge telecom and networking applications.

These new Mini-DIMMs add to an already robust product family line-up of DDR4 Mini-DIMMs offered by SMART. For more information please contact SMART Modular Technologies ( www.smartm.com ).

SMART will be showcasing its line of Specialty Memory solutions at Embedded World Exhibition and Conference 2020 from February 25-27 at the Nuremberg Messe in Germany. SMART’s stand is located in Hall 2, stand 2-555 . Attendees are encouraged to visit the stand to learn about SMART’s full line of Specialty Memory products for the embedded industry.

About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving industry for over 30 years, SMART Modular Technologies is a global leader in specialty products including memory modules, solid state storage products and hybrid solutions which are critical to electronic devices and are available in standard, custom and ruggedized, high performance, high capacity applications. SMART Modular delivers solutions to a broad customer base, including OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets. Focused on providing extensive customer-specific design capabilities, technical support and value-added testing services, SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers throughout the design process and across multiple projects to create solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements. SMART is a pioneer of secure, ruggedized solid state drives (SSDs) incorporating additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features required in the high-performance military, aerospace and industrial markets. Taking innovations from the design stage through manufacturing and supply, SMART Modular has developed a comprehensive product line comprised of DRAM, Flash and hybrid memory and storage technologies across various form factors. SMART Modular is a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

See www.smartm.com for more information.

Connect with SMART on LinkedIn .

SMART Media Contacts:

United States

Arthur Sainio, Director of Product Marketing

SMART Modular Technologies

+1 (510) 624-8126

arthur.sainio@smartm.com

EMEA

Rhianna Bull, Account Manager

Napier Partnership Limited

+44 (0) 1243 531123

rhianna@napierb2b.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.