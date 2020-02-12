Good Hemp Expands Distribution With CBD/THC Free Hemp Beverages

/EIN News/ -- Cornelius, NC, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Good Hemp, Inc. (OTC Markets Symbol: GHMP) announces expanded distribution network of its Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp products.



Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp are functional carbonated beverages infused with natural flavors, organic caffeine, prebiotic fiber and hemp seed oil. Unlike other hemp-infused beverages that contain CBD, Fizz and Canna Hemp are made with hemp seed oil which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval).

“As we wait for FDA guidance on the regulation of CBD consumption, we are seeing an increased interest in our Fizz and Canna Hemp beverages that are made with hemp seed oil. Hemp seed oil contains neither CBD nor THC, not even trace amounts,” said Chris Chumas of Good Hemp. Chumas continued, “As a result, we have expanded our distributor and broker lineup to include United Beverage, Family Food Brokers, AFG distribution, Snowball Distributors, LL Enterprises, RN Distributors and The Plug Distribution. Our brands are now sold in over 600+ independent c-stores, grocers and retailers nationwide with Safeway as our most recent and notable retailer. We look forward to seeing this continued demand for our non-CBD hemp-based products so we are better positioned amongst the retailers and consumers for when the FDA makes a ruling on CBD, making it easier and quicker for us to introduce additional SKU’s to consumers.”

Good Hemp beverages can also be purchased from Amazon and at goodhemplivin.com.

About Good Hemp – Our mission is to be one of the market leaders in the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived beverage and wellness products that provide real health benefits to a significant segment of the population and are convenient and appealing to consumers. Our management team has strong relationships in the industry.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company’s business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Good Hemp, Inc.

+1 (800) 947-9197

contact@goodhemplivin.com

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Attachment

Good Hemp, Inc. Good Hemp beverages



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.