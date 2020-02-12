Czech Ambassador paid a visit to the Governor of Kwara State

On February 6, 2020, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic, H.E. Mr. Marek Skolil paid a visit to the Governor of Kwara State, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. They discussed possibilities of further strengthening of bilateral ties, especially in the field of agriculture.



