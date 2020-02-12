Young Chadians gather to discuss the history and lessons of America’s Civil Rights Movement

On February 11, Chargé Jessica Davis Ba moderated a stimulating conversation on the Civil Rights Movement that began in 1960s America and continues to this day. The young leaders came from a wide range of Chadian youth organizations, including Women2Women, PAYLP, YALI, former IVLP participants, and several graduates of the Embassy-sponsored ACCESS English-language program. Several of the participants commented that the American Civil Rights Movement – particularly its non-violent character as immortally declared in Dr. Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech – continues to inspire like-minded peoples throughout Africa. Chargé Davis Ba encouraged the attendees to use the tools that have come along since the early days of the struggle, especially social media, with its dual advantages of accessibility and openness. At the closing of the symposium, there was a clearly stated desire to continue the dialogue, an initiative the Embassy will support.



