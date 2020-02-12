Touchpoint Group Holdings Enters into Licensing Agreement with English Celebrity Joey Essex

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI) (“Company” or “Touchpoint”), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with celebrity and reality star Joey Essex to utilize the Touchpoint app to connect and interface with his expansive fan base.



The Touchpoint app provides subscribers the ability to live stream exclusive content hosted by their favorite celebrities and elite influencers that use the platform and purchase original merchandise. The celebrity influencer can live stream or record content and upload to the app, providing users access to the content anytime.

Joey Essex is an English TV star, international DJ and celebrity influencer. Beginning his career on The Only Way is Essex, he quickly rose to prominence as a premier star in British television. Essex currently stars in the smash hit Celebrity Ex on the Beach, which features his relationship with new-found love, Lorena Medina. Essex has played headlining DJ sets throughout the world, selling out shows at nightclubs in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Dubai, as well as throughout the UK. Essex recently began to expand into the world of fashion with his jewelry brand, Calm Storm, and he will be launching his full fashion brand shortly.

Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of Touchpoint, stated, “We are extremely excited to have entered into a licensing agreement with Joey Essex to utilize the Touchpoint app. Touchpoint provides subscribers easy access to content, live or recorded, and unique merchandise will be available for purchase. We look forward to building further this relationship with Joey Essex given his dynamic reach.”

Joey Essex commented, “I am extremely excited to begin this partnership with Touchpoint. They are doing something really special with their technology, which will allow me to better reach my fans and get them the exclusive live stream content they want. By providing unique access to my life and sharing insights, I look forward to leveraging the Touchpoint app to enhance my own unique brand. This app will also serve as a home for all of my fashion endeavors. It’s an exciting time to communicate with my fan base, and I can’t wait to get this technology rolled out. I’ll be making further announcements on my Instagram, so stay tuned!”

About Touchpoint Group Holdings

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/ .

