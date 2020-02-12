Jeb Bush to Present Prize to Winner of the Channelchek College Challenge at Noble’s 16th Annual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Noble Capital Markets, Inc. (“Noble”) has made arrangements to present the winner of the first annual Channelchek Microcap Equity Research Report Contest (the “Channelchek College Challenge”) at their upcoming small and microcap conference ( NobleCon16 ). The prize package is scheduled to be awarded by conference keynote Governor Jeb Bush (Florida, 1999-2007) on the morning of February 17, 2020.



The ChannelChek College Challenge called for each participant to prepare an institutional-quality equity research report on one of the more than 6,000 small and microcap companies listed on www.channelchek.com , Noble’s proprietary investment site. Channelchek features institutional quality research, balanced news and commentaries, advanced stock market data, webcasts and podcasts. The reports provided on Channelchek provide company-sponsored research performed by Noble Capital Markets research analysts.

All entries were judged by accredited, FINRA-licensed and S.E.C.-registered senior equity research analysts from Noble Capital Markets. The prize package includes up to $7,500 to the winning student (or students, if the research was produced by a team); $5,000 for the winner’s college; a paid internship with Noble Capital Markets; video of the presentation ceremony featured on the NASDAQ Tower in New York City’s Times Square; and an all-expense-paid trip to South Florida to attend the 16th annual NobleCon investor conference, which will feature presentations by executive teams from 125 small-cap and microcap companies. NobleCon16 will be held Feb. 16-18, 2020, at the all-new Hard Rock Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

“This challenge brought in a large number of submissions from well-known business schools, state schools, and small private colleges throughout the country,” said Michael Kupinski, Noble Capital Markets, Director of Research. “It was great that the students took the contest very seriously. There was a tremendous amount of time and effort that went into evaluating the companies, writing, illustrations, and the financial and valuation models. In speaking for the analyst’s judges, the submissions were of significantly higher quality than we expected.”

The first annual Channelchek College Challenge was made possible because of the generous support by the following sponsors, including Salem Media Group, Tribune Publishing, NetworkNewsWire, and Kelly Staffing Services, as well as platinum sponsors NASDAQ and E.W. Scripps. The second annual Channelchek College Challenge registration will open July 1, 2020, with the winner being announced at Noble’s 17th annual conference to be held in February 2021.

The full list of prizes, as well as contest rules and conditions for The ChannelChek College Challenge, are currently available at channelchek.com.

How to Attend NobleCon16

Noble Capital Markets Investor Conference is attended by members of the investment community, including institutions, money managers, family offices, hedge funds, investment advisors, independent brokers, self-directed investors, equity analysts, VC & private equity funds. NobleCon includes networking events designed to build awareness for companies that may be not be getting the attention they deserve. Often these are the companies with the most compelling investment opportunities.

For registration, visit: https://www.nobleconference.com/sixteen

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble is a research-driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade.

For more information, visit: https://noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Channelchek.com

In 2018, Noble Financial Group, Inc. launched Channelchek - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. As the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription, Channelchek lists more than 6,000 emerging growth companies alongside growing content, including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

For more information, visit: https://www.channelchek.com

