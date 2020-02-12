Inotiv Launches Website for Newly Unified Contract Research Services

/EIN News/ -- WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI), operating as Inotiv (the “Company” or “Inotiv”), is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, inotivco.com . The website reinforces the Company’s new brand, “Inotiv,” which symbolizes the union of legacy contract research services with those acquired in the Seventh Wave Laboratories, Smithers Toxicology Services, and Pre-Clinical Research Services acquistions. Inotiv provides top-tier in vivo toxicology, pharmacology, drug metabolism, bioanalysis, pharmacokinetic, and surgical and medical device discovery and development solutions.

“The website expresses our bold new brand and Inotiv’s philosophy, expect more,” said Company President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Leasure, Jr. “It reflects our fundamental goal: Deliver excellent client experiences.”

Over the past year, the Company has worked hard and invested in program management and processes to coordinate teams and services at all of the Company’s sites, moving from a collective of broad responsibilities to more focused teams that are integrated and aligned with key client and internal needs.

We believe the brand presents a comprehensive portfolio of complementary resources and capabilities that enable the timely delivery of focused, actionable insights that help drug developers succeed in today’s competitive market.

Visit the new Inotiv website at inotivco.com .

About the Company

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., operating as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, the timing of acquisitions and the successful closing, integration and business and financial impact thereof, and various market and operating risks, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Jill C. Blumhoff

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 765.497.8381

jblumhoff@inotivco.com



