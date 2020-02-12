ToughSonic Sensors: The Solution for a Flood and Water Monitoring Sensor System

Toughsonic Bridge Mounted Sensor System

Senix ToughSonic sensors are used with some of the most sophisticated flood and water monitoring systems to measure water levels from many types of sources.

HINESBURG, VT, USA, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senix ToughSonic ultrasonic level & distance sensors are used with some of the most sophisticated flood monitoring and water monitoring and forecasting systems to measure water levels from many type of sources. Data collected from the sensors are automatically sent to various systems where the real time monitoring information can be integrated into an advanced hydrological model. System data and river stage hydrographs are often shared with the public such as private landowners, to emergency management officials in order to make informed decisions before and during a flood event.Combined with Senix AirWire LoRa and the Senix proprietary Web based monitoring software, Senix can provide a complete measurement & monitoring solution for a wide range of Flood Monitoring and a wide range of Water Monitoring solutionsSenix ultrasonic sensors are designed to easily integrate with other equipment including cellular modems, solar panels, on-board clocks, and other equipment.Senix sensors are also chosen for their ruggedness, programmability, and the reputation of Senix for excellent engineering support. The entire Flood warning systems often depend on the ruggedness and reliability of the Senix ToughSonic sensors which are potted in watertight stainless-steel housings and operate in 0-100% humidity over a temperature range of -40 to +70°C.



