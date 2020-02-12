Global Patient Recliner Market Is Expected To Hit around USD 26,915 Million By 2027 - Zion Market Research

Patient Recliner Market

Global Patient Recliner Market expected to generate around USD 26,915 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2019 and 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Patient Recliner Market By Type (Patient Room Recliners, Long-Term Care Recliners, Trendelenburg Recliners, Treatment Recliners, Pediatric Recliners, Bariatric Recliners, and Cardiac Care Recliners), By Weighing Capacity (Less Than 250 Lbs, 250–500 Lbs, and More Than 500 Lbs), and By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Patient Examination Areas, Nursing Homes, Dialysis Centers, Physician’s Office, Home Care Settings, and Therapy Centers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2027”. According to the report, the global patient recliner market was USD 9,221 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 26,915 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2019 and 2027.

The most common furniture found in hospitals, patient’s test area, therapy centers, and physician offices is recliners. Patient recliners play a vital role in various treatments procedures that the doctors perform for their patients. These recliners provide comfort and consume less space due to their compact design. Nowadays, patients seek comfort. Thus, keeping this in mind, there are different types of recliners available in the market with different features and functionalities, such as Steelcase’s Empath recliner that is particularly designed to reduce stress and potential injuries both for patients and clinicians. The growing aging population is also a major driver propelling the global patient recliner market. According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, a total of 2 billion of the world’s population would be aged 60 years and above.

The global patient recliner market is categorized based on type, weighing capacity, and end-user. On the basis of type, the global patient recliner market is fragmented into patient room recliners, long-term care recliners, trendelenburg recliners, treatment recliners, pediatric recliners, bariatric recliners, and cardiac care recliners. Long-term care recliner held a significant share of the global patient recliner market in 2018, as these recliners are used in clinical settings, such as nursing homes and hospitals.

Based on weighing capacity, the global market includes less than 250 Lbs, 250–500 Lbs, and more than 500 Lbs. The 250–500 Lbs segment accounted for the major share of the global patient recliner market in 2018, whereas more than 500 Lbs segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast timeline.

By end-user, the patient recliner market is classified into hospitals, clinics, patient examination areas, nursing homes, dialysis centers, physician’s office, home care settings, and therapy centers. Hospitals accounted for the largest share in the global patient recliner market in 2018, whereas nursing homes accounted for the second position. The growing use of patient recliners in hospitals is expected to further boost this segment’s growth in the future.

By region, the North American region dominated the global patient recliner market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast time period as well. This can be attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and a large base of geriatric population. Followed by North America, Europe accounted held the second spot in the global patient recliner market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth in the global patient recliner market over the forecast timeframe.

Some major players of the global patient recliner market include are Sauder MFG, Medline Industries, Nemschoff, Krueger International, Steelcase, Herdegen, J.D. Honigberg International, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Regency Healthcare, Krug, and Stryker Corporation.

