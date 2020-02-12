Donohoe Hospitality Services Appoints Two New Associates to its Leadership Team

Neeta Mayur, Corporate Director of Regional Marketing and Seon Heo, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leticia Proctor, Senior Vice President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the appointment of two new senior leadership positions. Neeta Mayur was promoted to Corporate Director of Regional Marketing and Seon Heo was appointed Regional Director of Sales & Marketing.



Both positions will report directly to Ms. Proctor, who said, “We welcome these two leaders who bring expertise and passion at a time of momentum when our portfolio is doubling in size and is projected to continue its path of strong growth.”

Neeta Mayur, Corporate Director of Regional Marketing (headshot: http://bit.ly/2vjWMkg ). Ms. Mayur brings more than 20 years of hospitality management experience. She joined Donohoe Hospitality Services in 2009 and last served as the Revenue Manager for the Holiday Inn Washington, D.C./Capitol Hill. Her breadth of experience spans Front Office Operations, Reservations, Sales & Marketing as well as Revenue Management. Ms. Mayur is adept at assessing market trends and analyzing the competition to develop revenue strategies that consistently exceed goals across brand types. Ms. Mayur began her hotel career in India before relocating to the US. Among her many accolades, Ms. Mayur was recognized by IHG as Revenue Manager of the Year in 2016.



Seon Heo, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing (headshot: http://bit.ly/3bt1jBy ) Seon Heo joins Donohoe hospitality Services from PM Hotel Group where she was Regional Vice President of Sales & Marketing overseeing 17 hotels. Ms. Heo brings more than 15 years of hospitality industry management experience having also held several leadership positions with Hersha Hospitality. Ms. Heo is an excellent leader and team builder with a successful track record for innovation, implementing result-oriented actions plans and leadership and teambuilding.

About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135 year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has seven hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Maine and Nevada. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality .

