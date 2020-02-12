Cowen and Hall of Flowers Announce Partnership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen, Inc., (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) and Hall of Flowers (HOF) today announced a partnership for the upcoming 4th Annual Hall of Flowers event taking place April 1 - 2, 2020 in Palm Springs, CA. Through this partnership, Cowen will receive preferred access to the event and will host a group of its investor clients to experience first-hand, the unique on-the-ground perspective provided by HOF exhibitors. In turn, HOF will receive promotional rights to Cowen’s multi-media coverage of the event for use in its social channels.

Hall of Flowers is a biannual event and the first show of its kind to deliver an experience that elevates the cannabis industry to a new level of cultural significance, and brings together the most innovative brands, retailers and industry insiders to incubate the future of cannabis brands.

In September 2016, Cowen became the first major investment bank and brokerage firm to initiate research coverage of the emerging legal cannabis industry, publishing a 110-page Ahead Of The Curve® Series report incorporating the work of ten senior analysts spanning health care, technology, consumer and Washington policy. Since that time, Cowen has led the financial services industry in its publication of in-depth research and hosting of content-driven industry events aimed at understanding the wide-ranging opportunities and implications presented by the cannabis industry.

“We are excited to once again attend this event and provide our investor clients access to some of the most innovative brands in the cannabis space,” said Vivien Azer, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst specializing in beverages, tobacco and cannabis sectors for Cowen.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com



© 2020 Cowen and Company, LLC. All rights reserved. Member NYSE, FINRA and SIPC. Commission management services are provided by Westminster Research Associates LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).

About Hall of Flowers

Hall of Flowers is a licensed, industry-only, highly curated B2B show designed to facilitate commerce between our vast network of premium licensed cannabis brands and retailers. Our product categories span across flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, accessories and technology. Hall of Flowers is the first show of its kind to deliver an experience that elevates the cannabis industry to a new level of cultural significance.

About Vivien Azer

Vivien Azer is a Managing Director and senior research analyst specializing in beverages, tobacco, and cannabis sectors. Vivien is the first senior Wall Street analyst to cover the emerging cannabis sector, resulting in notable global press coverage across media outlets such as CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Barron’s and Forbes.

Vivien’s coverage of the tobacco and cannabis sectors earned her industry accolades including a spot-on Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team on several occasions. She was also named to MJBiz Daily’s list of “20 Women to Watch in 2019” and selected by Business Insider as a “Rising Star of Marijuana Investing.” Prior to joining Cowen and Company in 2014, she spent over nine years at Citi covering consumer staples. Vivien holds a BA from the College of William and Mary and an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Media Contacts:

Gagnier Communications

Erin Passan

949-922-2112

cowen@gagnierfc.com

Hall of Flowers

Alexis Sklar

215 801 6635

alexis@hallofflowers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.