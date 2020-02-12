Biller Genie Launches New Features to Increase Cash Flow for Businesses

Fintech startup automating the accounts receivable process adds Apple Pay, paper mail, new invoice templates and payment plan features to services

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biller Genie , an accounts receivable automation and e-invoicing solution that enables business owners to get paid faster, today announces its most significant service offering update with the addition of four new features. Businesses utilizing Biller Genie are now able to collect payments through Apple Pay, access new invoice templates, send invoices via paper mail and offer their customers the option to pay in installments with payment plans.



“Unpaid or past-due invoices can easily be the breaking point for businesses, but it’s an issue that can be mitigated by automating the AR process,” said Thomas Aronica, CEO and founder of Biller Genie. “For this reason, we are constantly evaluating how we can enhance the Biller Genie platform with additional features that further eliminate busy work for business owners, ultimately helping them clear outstanding balances and stay current with their accounts.”

Businesses create invoices the way they normally do in their own accounting software (such as QuickBooks, AccountingSuite, and Xero), and Biller Genie automates the rest. It sends, reminds, collects and reconciles invoices. The new enhancements not only help subscribers shorten the invoice-to-cash cycle, but also simplify the process for their customers.

Apple Pay Integration

Subscribers can now accept payments through Apple Pay, which has quickly become one of the most popular U.S.-based mobile payment services. For its more than 383 million worldwide users, Apple Pay is a faster payment option and is also considered more secure than the traditional credit card. The Apple Pay integration brings a true pay-by-one-click experience, making it easier than ever for subscribers to collect payments.

New Invoice Templates

Biller Genie offers invoice templates that are customizable with subscribers’ logos and color schemes. Users can choose between four different styles of templates: simple, traditional, modern or classic. These new designs allow subscribers to send invoices that mirror their business’ style.

Paper Mail

Subscribers who do business with companies that require printed invoices in order to send payments can now use the paper mail option. The platform automatically prints, stuffs, posts and mails branded invoices and reminders, with no effort from the subscriber. This time-saving feature can be utilized at an individual customer level.

Payment Plan

Large invoices often serve as a deterrent to customers clearing their balances quickly. With the new payment plan feature, customers can break up their invoices into smaller, easier to manage installments. Payments are automatically collected on the approved schedule and reconciled in real time.

Biller Genie recently announced the hiring of noted Fintech executive Garima Shah as president, where she leads corporate strategy, operations management and fundraising initiatives. To learn more about Biller Genie, please visit https://www.billergenie.com .

About Biller Genie

Based in Miami, Florida, Biller Genie is an innovative accounts receivable automation and e-invoicing platform that helps businesses accelerate cash flow, reduce administrative expenses, and eliminate payment friction. In addition to being named to the Money20/20 Start-Up Academy, Biller Genie is a recent recipient of the Electronic Payment Association’s NexTen Award and the CPA Practice Advisor’s Technology Innovation Award.

Media Contact:

Uproar PR for Biller Genie

Daniel Tummeley

321-236-0102

DTummeley@uproarpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.