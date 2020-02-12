USI Affinity Launches Enhanced Lawyers’ Professional Liability Insurance Program in Delaware

New Insurance Offering Helps Attorneys Keep Pace With the Changing Lawyers’ Professional Liability Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Affinity announced today a new partnership with the Delaware State Bar Association to offer an enhanced Lawyers’ Professional Liability (LPL) Insurance solution for Delaware attorneys, endorsed by the Delaware State Bar Association. USI Affinity obtains professional liability insurance for more than 35,000 attorneys, and it is the endorsed insurance administrator and partner for more than 30 state and local bar associations nationwide.

“USI Affinity is one of the most respected specialty brokers and program managers in the Lawyers’ Professional Liability space,” stated William Brady, president, Delaware State Bar Association. “We are excited to bring this industry-leading insurance offering to our valued members. This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to continually enhance our member benefit offerings, providing first-class products and services, endorsed by the Delaware State Bar Association.”

Mike Mooney, professional liability practice leader, USI Affinity, added: “Backed by USI Affinity’s industry-leading knowledge, solutions and service, we look forward to delivering customized insurance solutions to help attorneys keep pace with the changing demands of the LPL marketplace. Our newest policy enhancements focus on the challenges attorneys and law firms face on a continual basis, providing the peace of mind they have not had in recent years.”

USI Affinity has created a premier, market-leading team, with world-class expertise and resources, to help protect and insure both small and large law firms. To learn more about the Attorneys’ Preferred Insurance Program, visit https://www.usiaffinity.com/attorneyspreferred.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

