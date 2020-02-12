NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Sequential Topline Growth of 16% Drives Profitable Quarter with $0.05 Earnings Per Share



Company Advances Three-Pronged Growth Strategy: Alternative Subscription Option Leads to Bolstered Pipeline; Advanced Discussions with Potential for New Engagements Through Otoz; Continued Progress and Technological Advancements in Innovation Lab

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK ), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Regarding previously announced 12-country, $110 million contract with German auto manufacturing giant, the Company made continued progress with respect to additional NFS Ascent® implementations and anticipates Go Live events in the coming months for the following countries: Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

As part of the above-referenced contract, achieved a successful Go Live in Hong Kong with the NFS Ascent® Retail Platform, consisting of Omni Point of Sale (Omni POS) and Contract Management System (CMS).

Introduced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription-based pricing for new and existing customers as an alternative to the traditional license model, which is now available for all cloud-based NETSOL products and services globally, including NETSOL’s flagship offering NFS Ascent®.

NETSOL North America secured a contract with SCI Lease Corp, a Canadian-based national automotive leasing company, for its Contract Management System (CMS) on the cloud, representing the first SaaS-based agreement for Ascent in this region.

Announced the official Go-Live with mCollector application for a top tier multi-finance company in Indonesia, as part of a larger contract originally signed in 2018.

Made significant progress towards the deployment of NFS Ascent® Retail Platform for a New Zealand-based captive equipment finance company.

Made significant progress towards the deployment of NFS Ascent® Wholesale Platform for a U.K.-based leading auction house.

Generated additional $2.0 million by providing additional services for various customers across multiple regions.

Appointed industry veteran Chris Mobley as the new Head of NFS Ascent® Wholesale operations in Europe with the goal of leading the rollout of NETSOL’s new, subscription-based pricing strategy, orchestrating the company’s European-focused growth plans and leading pre-sales of the company’s Wholesale operations globally.

Made further advancements in certain Otoz Innovation Lab initiatives, leading to multiple discussions, demonstrations, and potential engagements with a several tier one customers in the U.S. and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.

Announced NETSOL’s “Cloud Readiness” campaign during the 20th anniversary of the company’s listing on Nasdaq as part of its participation at the closing bell ceremony in late January.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $15.7 million, compared with $17.0 million in the prior year period. The decrease in total net revenues was primarily due to a decrease in total license fees of $4.4 million, which was offset by an increase in services revenues of $1.8 million and an increase in total maintenance fees of $1.3 million.

Total license fees were $384,000, compared with $4.8 million in the prior year period.

Total maintenance fees were $5.0 million, compared with $3.7 million in the prior year period.

Total services revenues were $10.3 million, compared with $8.5 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $7.8 million (or 49.7% of net revenues), compared to $8.9 million (or 52.1% of net revenues) in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The decreases in gross profit and gross profit as a percentage of revenue were primarily due to decreases in revenue by an amount that was greater than the related decreases in cost of revenues, respectively. The decrease in cost of revenues was predominantly driven by decreases in travel, depreciation and amortization and other expenses, which were offset by an increase in salaries and consultants’ costs.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 6.4% to $7.1 million (or 45.2% of net revenues) from $6.7 million (or 39.2% of net revenues) in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in general and administrative expenses, which were offset by decreases in sales and marketing expenses, salaries and wages, and professional services.

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $586,000 or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $2.9 million or $0.25 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL included a $61,000 gain on foreign currency exchange transactions in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which was a significant decrease compared with a gain of $2.5 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $1.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million or $0.35 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $22.1 million, an increase from $20.3 million at the end of the prior year quarter.

Management Commentary

"The fiscal second quarter was a positive step forward for our business as we continue to position NETSOL for its next phase of growth in the years ahead," said company Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. “The 16% sequential improvement in our topline was the result of ongoing and significant implementation work within our core business, which also included an additional $2.0 million in change requests, yet another favorable data point that underlies the ongoing industry shift to more complex deployments. While our year-to-date results reflect our ongoing efforts to transition NETSOL towards a more diversified revenue mix, in Q2 we maintained our commitment to financial prudence, most notably evidenced in our return to profitability during the period.

“Operationally, we began the initial application of our three-pronged growth strategy, which has yielded already-favorable results. More specifically, in November we closed our first official sale of NFS Ascent® in North America, which also represented the first SaaS-based agreement for Ascent in this region. Additionally, our mobility-focused work within our Otoz Innovation Lab has garnered serious attention from potential and existing customers alike, which we expect to materialize in increased demos, more advanced development discussions, and even pilot projects in the coming months. Looking to the second half of the year, with our current pipeline as well as ongoing major rollouts with existing customers, we have strong visibility to reaffirm our expectations for sequential improvement throughout the balance of fiscal 2020.”

Sales Outlook

NETSOL President, Global Sales and Otoz CEO Naeem Ghauri added: “While we are continuing to sell add-on services and more licenses for existing contracts, we’re also now generating new opportunities at an increasing rate for our subscription pricing, or SaaS, model. While it remains early days, we are encouraged by the strong initial interest we’ve seen and believe our decision to diversify our offerings beyond the traditional license sales will lead to long-term, predictable revenue growth. Going forward, we have visibility into a growing pipeline within all three of our geographic regions, which we anticipate to result in sequentially improved results in the second half 2020. Further out, we’re working towards an eventual inflection point where annual recurring revenues, or ARR, can supplant our current license revenues and provide sustained profitability.”

Otoz Update

“We are actively discussing various partnerships and collaborations with several tier one customers to launch Otoz as a premium, white-labeled, shared mobility platform and believe we are close to announcing official agreements soon,” continued Ghauri. “While we continue to build out the platform according to our predefined product roadmap, interest in the platform is tracking ahead of internal targets and forecasts, which has us ramping up efforts to meet demand. We look forward to providing more updates on these roadmap developments as well as potential partnerships in the near future.”

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call today (February 12, 2020) at 11 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss these financial results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global finance and leasing industry. The company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1,300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their finance and leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About Otoz

Otoz provides business-to-business, white-label technology solutions for new mobility. Our suite of agile and customizable mobility solutions ranges from car sharing and subscription products to AI-enabled chatbots, allowing businesses to engage consumers and facilitate the complete transaction lifecycle intelligently and digitally. Otoz technologies empower automotive companies and start-ups to launch new mobility models quickly and efficiently. The technology Otoz has developed is cloud-native and supported by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain. Our technology drives utilization, while supporting robust and efficient operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature, including, but not limited to, expected net revenue and the demand for and sales lifecycle of NFS Ascent® and the outlook or potential demand for new product lines and innovation such as for Otoz or NFS Ascent® SaaS, and accordingly, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

investors@netsoltech.com





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of As of ASSETS December 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,083,584 $ 17,366,364 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $351,431 and $192,786 8,401,835 12,332,714 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 and $166,075 - related party 1,231,181 3,266,600 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $205,006 and $194,684 15,850,011 14,719,047 Revenues in excess of billings - related party 101,669 110,827 Convertible note receivable - related party 4,185,000 3,650,000 Other current assets 3,392,190 3,146,264 Total current assets 55,245,470 54,591,816 Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 1,291,025 1,281,492 Property and equipment, net 12,668,689 12,096,855 Right of use of assets - operating leases 3,050,885 - Long term investment 2,411,807 2,653,769 Other assets 24,301 23,569 Intangible assets, net 6,792,846 7,332,950 Goodwill 9,516,568 9,516,568 Total assets $ 91,001,591 $ 87,497,019 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,927,523 $ 7,476,560 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 9,436,332 6,905,597 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,182,850 - Unearned revenues 3,135,721 5,977,736 Common stock to be issued 88,324 88,324 Total current liabilities 21,770,750 20,448,217 Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 417,824 564,572 Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 1,966,770 - Total liabilities 24,155,344 21,012,789 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized; 12,000,566 shares issued and 11,753,063 outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 11,911,742 shares issued and 11,664,239 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 120,006 119,117 Additional paid-in-capital 128,197,589 127,737,999 Unexpected eval class (org.apache.poi.ss.formula.eval.MissingArgEval) as of December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively) (1,455,969 ) (1,455,969 ) Accumulated deficit (36,448,870 ) (35,206,898 ) Other comprehensive loss (30,456,632 ) (33,125,006 ) Total NetSol stockholders' equity 59,956,124 58,069,243 Non-controlling interest 6,890,123 8,414,987 Total stockholders' equity 66,846,247 66,484,230 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 91,001,591 $ 87,497,019

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Revenues: License fees $ 383,963 $ 4,817,569 $ 3,063,108 $ 10,773,682 Maintenance fees 4,965,877 3,661,723 9,357,324 7,401,399 Services 10,282,755 8,348,843 16,701,646 14,819,468 Services - related party 57,424 174,492 140,357 404,623 Total net revenues 15,690,019 17,002,627 29,262,435 33,399,172 Cost of revenues: Salaries and consultants 4,625,872 4,497,054 9,080,836 9,517,616 Travel 1,572,923 1,706,182 2,915,558 2,858,179 Depreciation and amortization 734,352 880,048 1,454,017 1,817,652 Other 954,912 1,060,772 1,899,436 2,109,096 Total cost of revenues 7,888,059 8,144,056 15,349,847 16,302,543 Gross profit 7,801,960 8,858,571 13,912,588 17,096,629 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 1,858,096 2,048,303 3,601,964 3,749,629 Depreciation and amortization 215,479 193,779 417,866 406,011 General and administrative 4,568,790 4,002,059 8,487,403 8,408,779 Research and development cost 454,605 424,652 1,127,575 742,807 Total operating expenses 7,096,970 6,668,793 13,634,808 13,307,226 Income from operations 704,990 2,189,778 277,780 3,789,403 Other income and (expenses) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 528 (3,504 ) 239 48,790 Interest expense (88,006 ) (63,804 ) (151,669 ) (163,238 ) Interest income 435,682 230,421 834,911 479,385 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions 61,061 2,536,755 (1,699,129 ) 2,547,667 Share of net loss from equity investment (164,796 ) (298,293 ) (354,020 ) (597,984 ) Other income 207,987 4,503 226,313 9,882 Total other income (expenses) 452,456 2,406,078 (1,143,355 ) 2,324,502 Net income (loss) before income taxes 1,157,446 4,595,856 (865,575 ) 6,113,905 Income tax provision (610,510 ) (264,872 ) (848,748 ) (501,786 ) Net income (loss) 546,936 4,330,984 (1,714,323 ) 5,612,119 Non-controlling interest 39,039 (1,475,355 ) 472,351 (1,793,901 ) Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol $ 585,975 $ 2,855,629 $ (1,241,972 ) $ 3,818,218 Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.25 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.33 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,724,606 11,586,507 11,694,423 11,542,877 Diluted 11,724,606 11,592,193 11,694,423 11,548,563



NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,714,323 ) $ 5,612,119 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,871,883 2,223,663 Provision for bad debts (20,699 ) - Share of net loss from investment under equity method 354,020 597,984 Gain on sale of assets (239 ) (48,790 ) Stock based compensation 328,585 869,743 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,554,558 4,208,751 Accounts receivable - related party 2,229,695 (219,538 ) Revenues in excess of billing (1,088,693 ) (7,633,216 ) Revenues in excess of billing - related party 14,823 (91,279 ) Other current assets (208,065 ) (1,409,746 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 490,875 139,331 Unearned revenue (3,019,493 ) (1,094,375 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,792,927 3,154,647 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (785,999 ) (1,441,237 ) Sales of property and equipment 32,524 519,645 Convertible note receivable - related party (535,000 ) (1,033,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,288,475 ) (1,954,592 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants - 65,000 Proceeds from exercise of subsidiary options 11,621 2,650 Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest (1,920,618 ) (566,465 ) Proceeds from bank loans 2,074,341 382,240 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (102,499 ) (289,027 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 62,845 (405,602 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 2,149,923 (2,562,502 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,717,220 (1,768,049 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 17,366,364 22,088,853 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 22,083,584 $ 20,320,804





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP

For the Three

Months Ended For the Three

Months Ended For the Six

Months Ended For the Six

Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol $ 585,975 $ 2,855,629 $ (1,241,972 ) $ 3,818,218 Non-controlling interest (39,039 ) 1,475,355 (472,351 ) 1,793,901 Income taxes 610,510 264,872 848,748 501,786 Depreciation and amortization 949,831 1,073,827 1,871,883 2,223,663 Interest expense 88,006 63,804 151,669 163,238 Interest (income) (435,682 ) (230,421 ) (834,911 ) (479,385 ) EBITDA $ 1,759,601 $ 5,503,066 $ 323,066 $ 8,021,421 Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation 164,292 437,695 - 328,585 869,743 Adjusted EBITDA, gross $ 1,923,893 $ 5,940,761 $ 651,651 $ 8,891,164 Less non-controlling interest (a) (346,644 ) (1,887,861 ) (155,409 ) (2,640,530 ) Adjusted EBITDA, net $ 1,577,249 $ 4,052,900 $ 496,242 $ 6,250,634 Weighted Average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,724,606 11,586,507 11,694,423 11,542,877 Diluted 11,724,606 11,592,193 11,694,423 11,548,563 Basic adjusted EBITDA $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.04 $ 0.54 Diluted adjusted EBITDA $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.04 $ 0.54 (a) The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest $ (39,039 ) $ 1,475,355 $ (472,351 ) $ 1,793,901 Income Taxes 190,292 70,821 243,627 141,364 Depreciation and amortization 270,003 338,278 529,638 704,132 Interest expense 25,491 20,219 44,532 52,909 Interest (income) (115,670 ) (54,247 ) (221,171 ) (121,115 ) EBITDA $ 331,077 $ 1,850,426 $ 124,275 $ 2,571,191 Add back: Non-cash stock-based compensation 15,567 37,435 31,134 69,339 Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest $ 346,644 $ 1,887,861 $ 155,409 $ 2,640,530



