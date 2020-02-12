Distech Controls Receives Multiple 2019 ControlTrends Awards; Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary Year

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) today announced that Distech Controls TM , an innovation leader connecting people with intelligent building solutions, received ControlTrends’ Innovative Wireless Product of the Year award for the ECLYPSE ® Sky Ecosystem and Impact Solution of the Year award for the my PERSONIFY™ Workplace app .

In addition to the product and solution awards, Martin Villeneuve, President of Distech Controls, received the PID (Passion, Integrity and Dedication) award from ControlTrends, and Scott Hamilton, Vice President of Sales, Distech Controls, won Executive of the Year (Large Manufacturer). Judged by a group of independent industry professionals, ControlTrends Awards honor innovation for HVAC and building automation.

“This year’s ControlTrends awards are monumental for us as we celebrate our 25th year anniversary,” said Villeneuve. “Receiving industry honors for two of our new innovations recognizes the commitment of Acuity Brands and Distech Controls to Expanding the boundaries of lighting™ .”

When buildings are equipped with Distech Controls solutions and other Acuity Brands solutions that include connected lighting, networked controls and software solutions, building and business owners can enhance services for occupants and employees. For example, end-users can change the comfort settings (temperature, lighting and blinds), room reservations, maintenance reporting, indoor positioning and more using the my PERSONIFY Workplace app. And, the ECLYPSE Sky Ecosystem delivers personalized occupant control for space through Bluetooth® communication technology. This new platform allows occupants to easily manage comfort settings within their space via technology they are familiar with, such as a mobile device or app.

“The product and solution awards recognize the capability of our solutions to leverage an HVAC-based networked platform as the foundation for a smart, connected facility,” said Villeneuve. “Our solutions resonate with building owners who are seeking technology solutions to provide enhanced occupant experiences in commercial office, education, healthcare and other facilities.”

The awards were announced during AHR Expo . Click here to see the full list of winners .

About Distech Controls

Distech Controls connects people with intelligent building solutions through our forward-thinking technologies and services. We partner with customers to deliver innovative solutions that can provide better health, better spaces, and better efficiencies. Our passion for innovation, quality and sustainability guides our business, which serves multiple market segments through worldwide business divisions, service offices and a superior network of Authorized System Integrators and Distributors. Distech Controls, Inc. is a subsidiary of Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. For more information visit www.distech-controls.com

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, A-Light™, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

Distech Controls is a trademark of Distech Controls Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Monica Sanchez

monica.sanchez@acuitybrands.com

770-860-2948



