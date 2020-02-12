Attorney General's Office confiscates properties in Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 12 - The Attorney General's Office (PGR) announced last Tuesday the seizure of more than 1,000 unfinished properties, buildings, shipyards and lands in the satellite city of Vida Pacífica (Zango Zero ward) and in Kilamba satellite town, all in Luanda Province, built with public funds and which were in possession of Chinese companies. ,

In a statesman, the Attorney General’s Office states that the properties seizure will remain while the criminal process is going on in the ambit of the Angolan State’s assets recovery programme.

According to a document to which ANGOP has had access, the properties that were under the possession of the companies China International Fund – CIF Limited (CIF Hong Kong) and China International Fund Angola – CIF Limited will be under the control and management of the Ministry of Spatial Planning and Housing.

The list of the seized goods as a request from the National Service of Assets Recovery of the PGR include 24 buildings, two day care centres, two nautical clubs, three construction shipyards and adjacent land in an total area of 114 acres in the satellite town of Vida Pacífica (Zango Zero), Viana Municipality in Luanda.

Meanwhile, from the same list, there are 1,108 unfinished properties, 31 foundations for building construction, 194 foundations for the construction of houses, a shipyard and adjacent lands in an area of 266 acres located in the urban district of Kilamba, Belas Municipality in Luanda.

CIF Limited is a Chinese private company with its headquarters in Hong Kong and the office in Beijing, founded in 2003 to finance national reconstruction projects and development of infrastructures in the developing countries, especially in Africa.

However, in Angola this company participated in the construction of various social enterprises, being the owner of many other enterprises.

