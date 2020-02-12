Milk Powder Market to Reach $38.08 Bn by 2025: Allied Market Research

Upsurge in usage in infant foods and the presence of various nutrients including vitamin C, thiamin, vitamin B12, and high amounts of proteins facilitate the growth in the global milk powder market. Asia-Pacific held the major share in the market in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the total share, owing to increase in working population and surge in awareness of milk powder and its applications through online platforms.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global milk powder market generated $27.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $38.08 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations.

Upsurge in usage of milk powder in infant foods and the presence of various nutrients including vitamin C, thiamin, vitamin B12, and high amounts of proteins facilitate the growth in the market. In addition, lowered storage and transportation costs supplement the growth in the global milk powder market. However, stringent regulations related to infant food, addition of preservatives, and adulteration hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, advent of flavored milk powder creates new opportunities in the market.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3396

Whole milk powder contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2025. This is due to its characteristic being the most natural form of milk, demand from consumers requiring high calorie consumption, and usage in food items requiring thick consistencies. Skimmed milk powder would register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The confectionaries segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for nutritional products and product innovations based on formulations, processing, and packaging. The infant formulas segment is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Asia-Pacific held the major share in the market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the total share, owing to increase in working population and surge in awareness of milk powder and its applications through online platforms. LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2018–2025. This is due to surge in consumption of infant formulas, expansion by leading market players in the region, and changes in lifestyle preferences.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3396

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Arla Foods amba, Danone, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Dean Foods Company, Lactalis Group, Kraft Foods Inc., Saputo Inc., Nestle S.A, and Schreiber Foods Inc.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.