PATTISON Outdoor Wins Advertising Contract for Barrie Transit

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor, Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising company has introduced Barrie Transit to its extensive portfolio. The 3-year contract commences February 29, 2020, where PATTISON will operate the advertising across a fleet 48 buses. Barrie Transit provides 10 two-directional routes with conventional and specialized transit services for commuters with mobility restrictions. This new-found partnership will provide the opportunity for advertisers to reach mass audiences through various media spaces located on the interior and exterior of all operating vehicles.

“On behalf of PATTISON Outdoor, we are very excited about our partnership with Barrie Transit. As the largest Transit Out-of-Home company in Canada with existing agreements with the Toronto Transit Commission, Durham, York, Burlington, Oakville, and Ottawa Transit Authorities, PATTISON offers unprecedented reach and scale for our local and national advertisers,” says Cam Milne, Vice President/General Manager, Central Region at PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.

Recognized as an urban growth centre, Barrie is a vibrant city that pays homage to the many art programs that it has to offer and is also one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Central Ontario with an estimated population of 156,592. Barrie Transit will add to PATTISON's existing contract that includes Street Level Transit Shelters with 108 units located throughout the city to reach commuters at pivotal moments of influence. Offering unrivaled coverage and high viewability for brands to deliver impactful campaigns, PATTISON is proud to continue delivering the industry's foremost advertising solutions.

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising , a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and includes over 25 sales offices across the country providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast. PATTISON Outdoor Advertising is the exclusive supplier for advertising on the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) transit system.

